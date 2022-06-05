  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

June 2022 Cruises from Amsterdam

Filters

June 2022
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Celebrity Apex
Celebrity Apex in the Bahamas (Photo: VitaminSea53/Cruise Critic member)

12 Night
Iceland & Ireland CruiseDetails

12 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Rotterdam (2021)
Artist Rendering of Ryndam, Holland America's forthcoming Pinnacle class cruise ship (Image: Holland America Line)

21 Night
Voyage Of The Midnight Sun & Viking SagasDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Norwegian Dawn
Norwegian Dawn

7 Night
Europe - Baltic Details

2,839 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Rotterdam (2021)
Artist Rendering of Ryndam, Holland America's forthcoming Pinnacle class cruise ship (Image: Holland America Line)

14 Night
Best Of NorwayDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

14 Night
Best Of NorwayDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

12 Night
Arctic Circle CruiseDetails

1,572 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

12 Night
British Isles CruiseDetails

1,572 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

7 Night
Norse LegendsDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

14 Night
Voyage Of The Midnight SunDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

7 Night
Norwegian Fjords CruiseDetails

12 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

7 Night
Viking SagasDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

7 Night
Norse LegendsDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

7 Night
Treasures Of The RhineDetails

142 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Jewels Of EuropeDetails

74 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Rhine HighlightsDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Highlights Of The Rhine And Main 2022Details

9 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:APT
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals

19 Night
Rhine & Rhône Revealed With 1 Night In Amsterdam,...Details

73 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Best Of Holland & BelgiumDetails

38 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals

7 Night
The Rhine & Moselle: Canals, Vineyards & Castles...Details

75 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals

12 Night
Romantic Rhine With 2 Nights In Innsbruck & Obera...Details

91 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals

8 Night
Romantic Rhine With 1 Night In Amsterdam Details

67 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals

9 Night
Romantic Rhine With 2 Nights In Lucerne Details

73 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals

16 Night
Rhine & Rhône Revealed With 2 Nights In Nice For...Details

73 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals

19 Night
Rhine & Rhône Revealed With 2 Nights In Nice & 3...Details

73 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Cruise Critic Favorite

8 Night
Romantic Rhine With 1 Night In Amsterdam Details

79 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals

Related Cruises

June 2022 Cruises from Piraeus

June 2022 Cruises from Piraeus

1,367 Reviews
June 2022 Cruises from Baltimore

June 2022 Cruises from Baltimore

379 Reviews
June 2022 Cruises from Budapest

June 2022 Cruises from Budapest

447 Reviews
June 2022 Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

June 2022 Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

2,216 Reviews
June 2022 Cruises from Genoa

June 2022 Cruises from Genoa

444 Reviews
June 2022 Cruises from Lisbon

June 2022 Cruises from Lisbon

860 Reviews
June 2022 Cruises from Los Angeles

June 2022 Cruises from Los Angeles

607 Reviews
June 2022 Cruises from New Orleans

June 2022 Cruises from New Orleans

718 Reviews
June 2022 Cruises from Manhattan

June 2022 Cruises from Manhattan

1,130 Reviews
June 2022 Cruises from Bayonne

June 2022 Cruises from Bayonne

800 Reviews
June 2022 Cruises from Nice

June 2022 Cruises from Nice

147 Reviews
June 2022 Cruises from Passau

June 2022 Cruises from Passau

309 Reviews
June 2022 Cruises from Reykjavik

June 2022 Cruises from Reykjavik

139 Reviews
June 2022 Cruises from Seward

June 2022 Cruises from Seward

203 Reviews
June 2022 Cruises from Shanghai

June 2022 Cruises from Shanghai

131 Reviews
June 2022 Cruises from St. Petersburg

June 2022 Cruises from St. Petersburg

700 Reviews
June 2022 Cruises from Stockholm

June 2022 Cruises from Stockholm

896 Reviews
June 2022 Cruises from Florida

June 2022 Cruises from Florida

June 2022 Cruises from Warnemunde

June 2022 Cruises from Warnemunde

421 Reviews
June 2022 Cruises from California

June 2022 Cruises from California

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of September 3rd, 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.