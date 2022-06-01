  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
June 2022 Cruises from Budapest

June 2022
June 2022 Cruises from Budapest

We found you 73 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Scenic Ruby
Scenic Ruby

7 Night
Danube DiscoveryDetails

97 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
Jun 1, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaVenita
AmaVenita

17 Night
Magnificent Europe Budapest To Paris 2022Details

Leaving:Budapest
Jun 15, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaReina (APT)
AmaReina (APT)

14 Night
Magnificent Europe Budapest To Amsterdam 2022Details

9 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:APT
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaReina (APT)
AmaReina (APT)

17 Night
Magnificent Europe Budapest To Paris 2022Details

9 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:APT
Jun 1, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
17 Night
Jewels Of Europe With ParisDetails

148 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
Jun 27, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

5 Night
The Beautiful Blue DanubeDetails

4 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:CroisiEurope
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Gems Of The Danube With Bavaria & OberammergauDetails

149 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
Jun 23, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Jewels Of EuropeDetails

142 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
Jun 13, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

121 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Jun 21, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

115 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Jun 5, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

124 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Jun 8, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

132 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Jun 22, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

3 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Melodies Of The DanubeDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Jun 24, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Danube WaltzDetails

141 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Delightful Danube Details

10 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Delightful Danube Details

7 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
Jun 26, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Romantic DanubeDetails

125 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Romantic DanubeDetails

141 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Melodies Of The DanubeDetails

40 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Jun 17, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Danube WaltzDetails

126 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Romantic DanubeDetails

151 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

15 Night
European Jewels Details

47 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
Jun 3, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

19 Night
Magnificent Rivers Of Europe With 2 Nights In Par...Details

61 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Jun 29, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Danube Dreams For Wine Lovers Details

48 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Jun 23, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of September 17th, 2021.

