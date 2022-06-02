  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
June 2022 Cruises from London

Cancellation Information

June 2022
Sirena
Sirena
Sirena

10 Night
Europe - Northern Cruise

230 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Emerald Princess
Emerald Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Emerald Princess

12 Night
Europe - Western Cruise

1,737 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sky Princess
Sky Princess (Image: Princess Cruises)
Sky Princess

14 Night
Europe - Northern Cruise

109 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Island Princess
Island Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Island Princess

14 Night
Europe - Northern Cruise

1,190 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Emerald Princess

12 Night
Europe - Western Cruise

1,737 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Island Princess

30 Night
Europe - Northern Cruise

1,190 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Island Princess

16 Night
Europe - Northern Cruise

1,190 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sky Princess

7 Night
Europe - Northern Cruise

109 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

7 Night
Transatlantic Cruise

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Star

11 Night
Europe - Iceland

2,612 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Magnifica

7 Night
Europe - Northern Cruise

345 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Anthem of the Seas

7 Night
Spain & France Cruise

2,732 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Silhouette

14 Night
Iceland & Ireland Cruise

1,939 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

14 Night
Canada / New England Cruise

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Anthem of the Seas

14 Night
Mediterranean Cities Cruise

2,732 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sky Princess

14 Night
Europe - Northern Cruise

109 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Queen Victoria

8 Night
Europe - Western Cruise

580 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Dawn

10 Night
Europe - British Isles

2,976 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Victoria

14 Night
Europe - Western Cruise

580 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Anthem of the Seas

12 Night
Discover The Canaries Cruise

2,732 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Marina

12 Night
Europe - Northern Cruise

713 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Queen Victoria

14 Night
Europe - Northern Cruise

580 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seven Seas Splendor

12 Night
Europe - Northern Cruise

Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Pride

12 Night
Scandinavia & Russia Cruise

1,648 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

21 Night
Canada / New England Cruise

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
