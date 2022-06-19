  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
June 2022 Cruises from Passau

We found you 4 cruises

Viking Ingvi
Viking Ingvi

7 Night
Danube WaltzDetails

129 Reviews
Leaving:Passau
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Rinda
Viking Rinda

7 Night
Danube WaltzDetails

183 Reviews
Leaving:Passau
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Jun 26, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Vilhjalm
Viking Vilhjalm

7 Night
Danube WaltzDetails

86 Reviews
Leaving:Passau
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
S.S. Maria Theresa
S.S. Maria Theresa

7 Night
Enchanting Danube Details

55 Reviews
Leaving:Passau
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
Jun 19, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
