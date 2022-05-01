  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
May 2022 Family Cruises

Cancellation Information

May 2022
Cruise Critic Favorite
Pride of America
Pride of America
Pride of America

7 Night
Hawaii Hnl Inter Island Details

2,394 Reviews
Leaving:Honolulu
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Sun
Norwegian Sun
Norwegian Sun

9 Night
Alaska - Seattle Details

2,215 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Liberty of the Seas
Liberty of the Seas
Liberty of the Seas

7 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,620 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seven Seas Mariner
Seven Seas Mariner (Photo: Regent)
Seven Seas Mariner

13 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

387 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Escape

10 Night
Greek Isles & Italy Details

2,810 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Epic

7 Night
Europe - Western Mediterranean - Barcelona Details

4,228 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Liberty of the Seas

7 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,620 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Jewel

7 Night
Alaska - Northbound Whittier Details

2,389 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Sky

9 Night
Eastern Caribbean - Miami Details

2,195 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seven Seas Mariner

7 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

387 Reviews
Leaving:Seward
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Sun

5 Night
Alaska - Seattle Details

2,215 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Jewel

7 Night
Alaska - Northbound Whittier Details

2,389 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Escape

10 Night
Greek Isles & Italy Details

2,810 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Westerdam

12 Night
Holy Land & Ancient KingdomsDetails

1,099 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Jade

7 Night
Europe - Greek Isles & Eastern Med Details

2,011 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Epic

7 Night
Europe - Western Mediterranean - Rome Details

4,228 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Jade

7 Night
Europe - Greek Isles & Eastern Med Details

2,011 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Enchantment of the Seas

5 Night
Bermuda CruiseDetails

1,986 Reviews
Leaving:Baltimore
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Epic

7 Night
Europe - Western Mediterranean - Barcelona Details

4,228 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Pearl

7 Night
Bermuda - Boston Details

2,374 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Oasis of the Seas

7 Night
Perfect Day Bahamas CruiseDetails

3,695 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Getaway

9 Night
Europe - Baltic Details

3,027 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Westerdam

12 Night
Mediterranean RomanceDetails

1,099 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Eurodam

7 Night
Alaskan ExplorerDetails

1,131 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Divina

3 Night
Bahamas CruiseDetails

1,756 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of April 27th, 2021.

