  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

May 2022 Cruises from Budapest

Filters

May 2022
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
May '22

Jun '22

Jul '22

Aug '22

Sep '22

Oct '22

Show all

$0

$10,000

May 2022 Cruises from Budapest

We found you 96 cruises

Scenic Jasper
Scenic Jasper (Photo: Scenic Cruises)

7 Night
Black Sea ExplorerDetails

142 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
May 16, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Opal
Scenic Opal

7 Night
Danube DiscoveryDetails

148 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
May 9, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaVenita
AmaVenita

17 Night
Magnificent Europe Budapest To Paris 2022Details

Leaving:Budapest
May 18, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaReina (APT)
AmaReina (APT)

14 Night
Magnificent Europe Budapest To Amsterdam 2022Details

9 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:APT
May 4, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

Book Early and Save w/ Virgin Voyages

  • 10% off voyages booked 180 days before departure
  • UK, Caribbean and Mediterranean itineraries
  • 18+ only sailings - Adult-By-Design!
  • Over $600 in value always included - 20+ Eateries, Tips, WiFi & more

Virgin Voyages

7 Night
Melodies Of The DanubeDetails

25 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
May 8, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

5 Night
The Beautiful Blue DanubeDetails

4 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:CroisiEurope
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

17 Night
Jewels Of Europe With ParisDetails

74 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
May 23, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

10 Night
Gems Of The Danube With PragueDetails

149 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
May 26, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

8 Night
Black Sea ExplorerDetails

142 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
May 16, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Gems Of The Danube With PragueDetails

142 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
May 30, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

121 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
May 24, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

115 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
May 8, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

132 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
May 11, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

120 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
May 25, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Festive Season On The Blue Danube DiscoveryDetails

61 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
May 4, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

15 Night
Magnificent Rivers Of EuropeDetails

67 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
May 26, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

3 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
May 5, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Gems Of Southeast EuropeDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
May 16, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Danube WaltzDetails

141 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Gems Of Southeast EuropeDetails

11 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
May 29, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Delightful Danube Details

10 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
May 18, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Delightful Danube Details

7 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Romantic DanubeDetails

125 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Romantic DanubeDetails

141 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
May 6, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Melodies Of The DanubeDetails

40 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
May 6, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Related Cruises

May 2022 Cruises from Piraeus

May 2022 Cruises from Piraeus

1,368 Reviews
May 2022 Cruises from Baltimore

May 2022 Cruises from Baltimore

379 Reviews
May 2022 Cruises from Barcelona

May 2022 Cruises from Barcelona

2,446 Reviews
May 2022 Cruises from Beijing

May 2022 Cruises from Beijing

108 Reviews
May 2022 Cruises from Hamburg

May 2022 Cruises from Hamburg

150 Reviews
May 2022 Cruises from Ho Chi Minh City

May 2022 Cruises from Ho Chi Minh City

195 Reviews
May 2022 Cruises from Lisbon

May 2022 Cruises from Lisbon

860 Reviews
May 2022 Cruises from New Orleans

May 2022 Cruises from New Orleans

718 Reviews
May 2022 Cruises from Bayonne

May 2022 Cruises from Bayonne

800 Reviews
May 2022 Cruises from Passau

May 2022 Cruises from Passau

309 Reviews
May 2022 Cruises from Rome

May 2022 Cruises from Rome

2,379 Reviews
May 2022 Cruises from Rotterdam

May 2022 Cruises from Rotterdam

140 Reviews
May 2022 Cruises from Seward

May 2022 Cruises from Seward

203 Reviews
May 2022 Cruises from St. Petersburg

May 2022 Cruises from St. Petersburg

700 Reviews
May 2022 Cruises from Sydney

May 2022 Cruises from Sydney

748 Reviews
May 2022 Cruises from Tahiti

May 2022 Cruises from Tahiti

203 Reviews
May 2022 Cruises from Venice

May 2022 Cruises from Venice

1,601 Reviews
May 2022 Cruises from Yokohama

May 2022 Cruises from Yokohama

May 2022 Cruises from Florida

May 2022 Cruises from Florida

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of September 17th, 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.