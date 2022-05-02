  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
May 2022 Cruises from California

May 2022 Cruises from California

We found you 15 cruises

Celebrity Millennium
Celebrity Millennium

10 Night
Pacific Coastal CruiseDetails

1,649 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
May 3, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Navigator of the Seas
Navigator of the Seas

3 Night
Ensenada CruiseDetails

2,213 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Island Princess
Island Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

15 Night
Transcanal CruiseDetails

1,142 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
May 11, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Regatta
Regatta

10 Night
Mexico CruiseDetails

376 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
May 3, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

1,780 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
May 20, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
3 Night
Ensenada CruiseDetails

2,213 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
May 27, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Catalina & Ensenada CruiseDetails

2,213 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Pacific Northwest CruiseDetails

376 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
May 13, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mexican Riviera CruiseDetails

80 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

1,780 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
3 Night
Baja Mexico ItineraryDetails

Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Baja Mexico ItineraryDetails

Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
U. S. Atlantic Coast CruiseDetails

44 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
May 2, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

8 Night
Gold Coast OdysseyDetails

191 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
May 19, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
West Coast Epicurean Extravaganza 10d San-van Details

113 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
May 10, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of October 26th, 2021.

