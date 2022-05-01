  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
May 2022 Cruises from Barcelona

May 2022
Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic

7 Night
Europe - Western Mediterranean - Barcelona Details

4,228 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Regal Princess
Regal Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Regal Princess

14 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,594 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic

7 Night
Europe - Western Mediterranean - Barcelona Details

4,228 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Infinity
Celebrity Infinity (Photo: Celebrity)
Celebrity Infinity

11 Night
Western Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,650 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Valiant Lady

7 Night
The Irresistible MedDetails

Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Sea

12 Night
Mediterranean OdysseyDetails

1,339 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Constellation

13 Night
13nt Best Of Western MediterraneanDetails

1,827 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Regal Princess

21 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,594 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nieuw Statendam

14 Night
Mediterranean Rivieras & Aegean GemsDetails

165 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Regal Princess

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,594 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Star

9 Night
Europe - Other Details

2,612 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Beyond

9 Night
Italian Riviera & France CruiseDetails

Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Allure of the Seas

7 Night
Western Mediterranean CruiseDetails

2,995 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Quest

8 Night
Spain Intensive VoyageDetails

707 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nieuw Statendam

7 Night
Mediterranean RivierasDetails

165 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Vision of the Seas

8 Night
Western Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,229 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Vision of the Seas

12 Night
Mediterranean Greek IslesDetails

1,229 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Valiant Lady

7 Night
French Daze & Ibiza NightsDetails

Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Fantasia

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

468 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Marina

12 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

713 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Splendida

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

350 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nieuw Statendam

12 Night
European SplendorDetails

165 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Riviera

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

691 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Disney Magic

7 Night
Mediterranean Cruise From BarcelonaDetails

498 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Disney Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Disney Magic

7 Night
Mediterranean Cruise From BarcelonaDetails

498 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Disney Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
