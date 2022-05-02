  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
May 2022 Cruises from Stockholm

May 2022 Cruises from Stockholm

We found you 5 cruises

Le Champlain
Le Champlain (Photo: Ponant)

9 Night
Baltic Sea CruiseDetails

8 Reviews
Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Ponant
May 2, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Costa Favolosa
Costa Favolosa

7 Night
North Europe CruiseDetails

93 Reviews
Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
May 28, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Le Champlain
Le Champlain (Photo: Ponant)

7 Night
Baltic Sea CruiseDetails

8 Reviews
Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Ponant
May 18, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Star
Viking Star

10 Night
Russia & The Baltic SeaDetails

1,869 Reviews
Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
May 25, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Viking HomelandsDetails

10 Reviews
Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
May 20, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
