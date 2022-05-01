  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
May 2022 Cruises

May 2022
Pride of America
Pride of America
Pride of America

7 Night
Hawaii Inter-island From HonoluluDetails

2,394 Reviews
Leaving:Honolulu
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Marina
Marina
Marina

10 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

713 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade

7 Night
Greek Isles Round-trip Athens: Santorini Mykonos & RhodesDetails

2,011 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade

7 Night
Greek Isles Round-trip Athens: Santorini Mykonos & IstanbulDetails

2,011 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Equinox

9 Night
Aruba, Bonaire & Curacao CruiseDetails

2,184 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Sun

9 Night
Alaska Round-trip Seattle: Hubbard Glacier Skagway & JuneauDetails

2,215 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Scarlet Lady

5 Night
Dominican DazeDetails

Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Jade

7 Night
Greek Isles Round-trip Athens: Santorini Patmos & IsraelDetails

2,011 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Caribbean Princess

7 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

2,698 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seven Seas Mariner

7 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

387 Reviews
Leaving:Seward
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Vilhjalm

7 Night
Danube WaltzDetails

86 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Sun

9 Night
Alaska Round-trip Seattle: Glaciers Skagway & JuneauDetails

2,215 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Ruby Princess

10 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

1,804 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Solstice

7 Night
Alaska Dawes Glacier CruiseDetails

2,157 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Vali

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sirena

14 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Escape

10 Night
Greek Isles Round-trip Rome: Santorini Athens & FlorenceDetails

2,810 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Divina

3 Night
Bahamas CruiseDetails

1,756 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Jewel

7 Night
Alaska From Vancouver To Seward: Glacier Bay Skagway & JuneauDetails

2,389 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Caribbean Princess

7 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

2,698 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nautica

18 Night
Southeast Asia CruiseDetails

360 Reviews
Leaving:Tokyo
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Epic

7 Night
Mediterranean Round-trip Barcelona: Italy France & SpainDetails

4,228 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Sky

9 Night
Caribbean Round-trip Miami: Dominican Republic & San JuanDetails

2,195 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Hlin

7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

160 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Joy

7 Night
Bermuda Round-trip From New YorkDetails

282 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
May 2022 Cruise Reviews

lovely ship - perfect trip

In May 2018 we were able to travel with the wonderful "Running on Waves" and are still completely thrilled. As experienced cruisers, we were very excited about this ship, which was still relatively unknown at this... Read More
User Avatar
Meereskreuzer

Independence in the Chesapeake

Background Information: I picked this cruise because I had a hip replacement and I wanted to test out whether I could travel independently. I use a mobility scooter or alternately a heavy duty walker which... Read More
User Avatar
grandmaR

Virtuosa maiden cruise

Just so you know, we are not travel agents or "in the biz" as such. We are reasonably experienced cruisers (this was our 70th) with no axe to grind. We have been on most, but not all operators, yet !! On a less... Read More
User Avatar
Avast Behind

An Incredile Experience

We have a fascination with the aspects of the European lifestyle. After taking a Viking River Cruise along the Danube we became hooked on Viking. This cruise was the Ocean Cruise and it certainly maintained our... Read More
User Avatar
Anogiec

