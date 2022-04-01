One could easily leave for a local lunch or dinner, though the food served on board was consistently fresh, well-prepared and delicious.There local wine choices provided with lunch and dinner, but also the option to purchase the Silver Spirits package for more select vintages.

Upon our arrival in Paris there was a lot of congestion with the luggage and getting our room keys.The stops we had along our journey to Paris were interesting and enjoyable.

Hotel was nothing fancy, but I had a nice dinner with friends in China town April 14th Found an ATM and did some shopping (I collect small antique animals, but none here), then took a taxi to port.April 23 Takamatsu- 5 am to 8 pm I visited Ritsurin Park Garden about 10 minutes from Port.

We even found a player who had played 3-handed bridge with her grandmother so we played 3-handed.It was okay but we found another single bridge player the next time we played and that we even more fun.

