  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

April 2022 Cruises

April 2022 Cruises

We found you 1,112 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Eclipse
Celebrity Eclipse

11 Night
Hawaii CruiseDetails

1,835 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Apr 23, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Celebrity Infinity
Celebrity Infinity (Photo: Celebrity)

9 Night
Best Of Spain & Portugal CruiseDetails

1,564 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Apr 15, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Wonder of the Seas
Wonder of the Seas (Image: Royal Caribbean)

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Apr 1, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Enchantment of the Seas
Enchantment of the Seas

5 Night
Bermuda CruiseDetails

1,887 Reviews
Leaving:Baltimore
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Apr 30, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Sponsored

Fall into Sun Soaked Days

  • 20% discount on all voyage fares for select Scarlet Lady reservations
  • Sundrenched Caribbean itineraries
  • 18+ only sailings – Adult-By-Design
  • Over $600 in value always included – 20+ Eateries, Tips, WiFi & more

Virgin Voyages

3 Night
Key West & Bahamas CruiseDetails

2,334 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Apr 4, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Spanish Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,155 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Apr 29, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

9 Night
Best Of Western Europe CruiseDetails

1,420 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Apr 15, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

11 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

682 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Apr 4, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

5 Night
Mexican Riviera - San Diego Details

2,271 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Apr 17, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Best Of Northern Europe CruiseDetails

1,420 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Apr 24, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Alaska - Other Details

2,271 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Apr 22, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

11 Night
Western Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,564 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Apr 24, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Western Europe CruiseDetails

Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Apr 27, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

5 Night
Bermuda - New York Details

2,478 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Apr 9, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Southern Caribbean Island HopDetails

1,716 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

6 Night
Western Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

11 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Apr 17, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

6 Night
Pacific Coastal CruiseDetails

1,188 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Apr 23, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 9, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Bermuda - Boston Details

2,295 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Apr 29, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

15 Night
Europe - Other Details

4,161 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Apr 2, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

8 Night
Bahamas CruiseDetails

2,728 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Apr 24, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

8 Night
Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,988 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Apr 2, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Cabo, Vallarta & Mazatlan CruiseDetails

2,213 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Apr 15, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

5 Night
Pacific Coastal CruiseDetails

1,609 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Apr 26, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Bermuda - Boston Details

2,295 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
April 2022 Cruise Reviews

Cruising from Memphis to New Orleans on a STEAMBOAT!

We even found a player who had played 3-handed bridge with her grandmother so we played 3-handed.It was okay but we found another single bridge player the next time we played and that we even more fun.Read More
User Avatar
tadams61

Japan intensive

Hotel was nothing fancy, but I had a nice dinner with friends in China town April 14th Found an ATM and did some shopping (I collect small antique animals, but none here), then took a taxi to port.April 23 Takamatsu- 5 am to 8 pm I visited Ritsurin Park Garden about 10 minutes from Port.Read More
User Avatar
Leo_On_Geo

Swiss Alps to Paris and everything in between

Upon our arrival in Paris there was a lot of congestion with the luggage and getting our room keys.The stops we had along our journey to Paris were interesting and enjoyable.Read More
User Avatar
bryken

Cruising the Aquitaine in Style

One could easily leave for a local lunch or dinner, though the food served on board was consistently fresh, well-prepared and delicious.There local wine choices provided with lunch and dinner, but also the option to purchase the Silver Spirits package for more select vintages.Read More
User Avatar
Ah_cruises

Related Cruises

May 2022 Cruises

May 2022 Cruises

June 2022 Cruises

June 2022 Cruises

July 2022 Cruises

July 2022 Cruises

August 2022 Cruises

August 2022 Cruises

September 2022 Cruises

September 2022 Cruises

October 2022 Cruises

October 2022 Cruises

November 2022 Cruises

November 2022 Cruises

December 2022 Cruises

December 2022 Cruises

January 2023 Cruises

January 2023 Cruises

February 2023 Cruises

February 2023 Cruises

March 2023 Cruises

March 2023 Cruises

April 2023 Cruises

April 2023 Cruises

May 2023 Cruises

May 2023 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 17th, 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.