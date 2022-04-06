  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
April 2022 Cruises from Budapest

April 2022 Cruises from Budapest

We found you 75 cruises

Scenic Ruby
Scenic Ruby

7 Night
Black Sea ExplorerDetails

97 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
Apr 13, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Crystal
Scenic Crystal

10 Night
Gems Of The Danube With PragueDetails

74 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
Apr 25, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaBella
AmaBella

7 Night
Melodies Of The DanubeDetails

12 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Apr 25, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaLea
AmaLea (Photo: AmaWaterways)

7 Night
Melodies Of The DanubeDetails

25 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Apr 10, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
7 Night
Danube WaltzDetails

141 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Blue Danube DiscoveryDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Apr 29, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

115 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Apr 10, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

124 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Apr 27, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Melodies Of The DanubeDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Apr 15, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

120 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Apr 13, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Magnificent Europe Budapest To Amsterdam 2022Details

9 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:APT
Apr 6, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Gems Of The Danube With PragueDetails

149 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
Apr 14, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Gems Of The Danube With PragueDetails

149 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
Apr 28, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Gems Of The Danube With PragueDetails

74 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
Apr 11, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

17 Night
Jewels Of Europe With ParisDetails

97 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
Apr 27, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Gems Of The DanubeDetails

74 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
Apr 25, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Danube WaltzDetails

126 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

3 Night
A Taste Of The Danube Details

14 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Apr 29, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Romantic DanubeDetails

151 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Romantic DanubeDetails

125 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Romantic DanubeDetails

141 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

9 Night
The Blue Danube Discovery With 2 Nights In Budape...Details

14 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Apr 13, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Danube WaltzDetails

Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Apr 7, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Danube Symphony With 2 Nights In Munich Details

59 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Apr 14, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

8 Night
Danube Symphony With 1 Night In Budapest & 2 Nigh...Details

59 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Apr 13, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.