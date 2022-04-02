  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

April 2022 Cruises from London

Cancellation Information

Filters

April 2022
Any
London - All
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Sky Princess
Sky Princess (Image: Princess Cruises)
Sky Princess

14 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

109 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Beyond
Beyond Homepage Takeover 2560x1440 (002)
Celebrity Beyond

10 Night
Western Europe CruiseDetails

Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sky Princess
Sky Princess (Image: Princess Cruises)
Sky Princess

7 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

109 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

7 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Sky Princess

14 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

109 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

14 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Silhouette

9 Night
Spain, Portugal & France CruiseDetails

1,939 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sky Princess

21 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

109 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Viking Venus

14 Night
British Isles ExplorerDetails

Leaving:London
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Silhouette

7 Night
Norwegian Fjords CruiseDetails

1,939 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Magnifica

2 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

345 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Le Champlain

9 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Midnatsol

10 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

82 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Queen Victoria

2 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

580 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Related Cruises

April 2022 Cruises from Amsterdam

April 2022 Cruises from Amsterdam

892 Reviews
April 2022 Cruises from Piraeus

April 2022 Cruises from Piraeus

1,365 Reviews
April 2022 Cruises from Barcelona

April 2022 Cruises from Barcelona

2,446 Reviews
April 2022 Cruises from Budapest

April 2022 Cruises from Budapest

446 Reviews
April 2022 Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

April 2022 Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

2,214 Reviews
April 2022 Cruises from Genoa

April 2022 Cruises from Genoa

444 Reviews
April 2022 Cruises from Lisbon

April 2022 Cruises from Lisbon

860 Reviews
April 2022 Cruises from Los Angeles

April 2022 Cruises from Los Angeles

607 Reviews
April 2022 Cruises from Marseille

April 2022 Cruises from Marseille

893 Reviews
April 2022 Cruises from Miami

April 2022 Cruises from Miami

2,752 Reviews
April 2022 Cruises from Paris

April 2022 Cruises from Paris

218 Reviews
April 2022 Cruises from Port Canaveral

April 2022 Cruises from Port Canaveral

2,450 Reviews
April 2022 Cruises from Rome

April 2022 Cruises from Rome

2,379 Reviews
April 2022 Cruises from Tampa

April 2022 Cruises from Tampa

657 Reviews
April 2022 Cruises from Venice

April 2022 Cruises from Venice

1,601 Reviews
April 2022 Cruises from Florida

April 2022 Cruises from Florida

April 2022 Cruises from California

April 2022 Cruises from California

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of May 26th, 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.