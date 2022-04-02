  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
April 2022 Cruises from Manhattan

April 2022 Cruises from Manhattan

We found you 12 cruises

Norwegian Getaway
Norwegian Getaway

7 Night
Bermuda - New York Details

3,011 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic

15 Night
Repo - Transatlantic Details

4,160 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Apr 2, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Gem
Norwegian Gem

10 Night
Eastern Caribbean - New York Details

2,475 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Apr 14, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

7 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Apr 17, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

16 Night
Repo - Transatlantic Details

2,796 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Apr 25, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

16 Night
Repo - Transatlantic Details

2,839 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Apr 28, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Bahamas - New York Details

3,011 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Apr 3, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

14 Night
Repo - Transatlantic Details

3,011 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Apr 24, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Bermuda - New York Details

280 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Apr 26, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
15 Night
Repo - Transatlantic Details

2,475 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Apr 24, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Apr 17, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Canadian DiscoveryDetails

Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Viking Expeditions
Apr 18, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
