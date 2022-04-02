Cruising the rivers of Bordeaux Region (the Garonne, Gironde and Dordogne) in April was wine-soaked and wonderful. As expected, the Viking longships are among the best for river cruising, providing comfortable...

This was our 4th cruise on Viking and as usual it was absolutely amazing. The excursions were fantastic. We started with a walking tour of Zurich & then the cog rail to the Swiss Alps. Yes it was cold and snowing,...

My wife and I were celebrating our 53rd wedding anniversary on April 20th, 2021 and after not being able to do ANYTHING the previous year, I wanted to do something special. Neither of us had ever been to either...

April 14, 2019 Azamara Quest 13-night cruise Circum-Japan This was my fourth trip to Japan, but my first cruise around the island. I was interested in seeing some of the ports along the western coastline, as well...

