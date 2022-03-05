  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
March 2022 Cruises

Regatta
Regatta

10 Night
Tahiti CruiseDetails

376 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Caribbean Princess
Caribbean Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean With St. KittsDetails

2,506 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Rotterdam (2021)
Artist Rendering of Ryndam, Holland America's forthcoming Pinnacle class cruise ship (Image: Holland America Line)

14 Night
Southern / Western CaribbeanDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Grand Princess
Grand Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

15 Night
Hawaiian IslandsDetails

1,481 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,494 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

20 Night
South America CruiseDetails

693 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Panama Canal-panama City Details

2,271 Reviews
Leaving:Colon
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Western Caribbean - New Orleans Details

3,613 Reviews
Leaving:New Orleans
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Hawaii Hnl Inter Island Details

2,229 Reviews
Leaving:Honolulu
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Southern Caribbean With CuracaoDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mexican RivieraDetails

747 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Mexico, Jamaica & Grand CaymanDetails

1,861 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mexican Riviera - Los Angeles Details

1,202 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
15 Night
Grand Voyage CruiseDetails

1,104 Reviews
Leaving:Santos
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Panama Canal-panama City Details

2,271 Reviews
Leaving:Colon
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Greek Isles & Italy Details

1,927 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Bahamas - Short Details

2,044 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Spanish PassageDetails

1,590 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Panama Canal SunfarerDetails

1,099 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
18 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

379 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Mediterranean With Greek Isles France & TurkeyDetails

1,590 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,494 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Southeast Coast & Bahamas CruiseDetails

1,887 Reviews
Leaving:Baltimore
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Eastern Caribbean - New York Details

2,461 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Western Caribbean - Tampa Details

2,839 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
March 2022 Cruise Reviews

A BIG THANK-YOU TO HOLLAND AMERICA

We were on the ill-fated cruise which we boarded in Buenos Aires on March 7th, before the Coronavirus pandemic really began, but because we knew of its existence, extra care was taken to ensure our safety.... Read More
User Avatar
holiday hopes

A perfect trip on the American Countess

Although my wife and I are seasoned travelers, we were delighted at the opportunity to take our first-ever cruise on AQSC’s newest jewel to her crown: the American Countess. With high expectations, we embarked in... Read More
User Avatar
Countess Cruiser

Twilight Zone cruise!

We started our 21-day South American cruise on 2 March after spending a few days exploring Buenos Aires. We enjoyed the ports of Punta Del Este and Montevideo in Uruguay. Azamara is famous for their unique... Read More
User Avatar
SailingSteve77

Great cruise

We traveled on the Carnival Glory March 1-8, 2020. We flew in the night before and used Uber to get to the port in the morning. We got to the port at around 11:30, dropped off our luggage and it took about an hour... Read More
User Avatar
byrdbrain55

