We traveled on the Carnival Glory March 1-8, 2020. We flew in the night before and used Uber to get to the port in the morning. We got to the port at around 11:30, dropped off our luggage and it took about an hour...

We started our 21-day South American cruise on 2 March after spending a few days exploring Buenos Aires. We enjoyed the ports of Punta Del Este and Montevideo in Uruguay. Azamara is famous for their unique...

Although my wife and I are seasoned travelers, we were delighted at the opportunity to take our first-ever cruise on AQSC’s newest jewel to her crown: the American Countess. With high expectations, we embarked in...

We were on the ill-fated cruise which we boarded in Buenos Aires on March 7th, before the Coronavirus pandemic really began, but because we knew of its existence, extra care was taken to ensure our safety....

