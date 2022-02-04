  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
February 2022 Cruises from Barcelona

Cancellation Information

Febuary 2022
Barcelona
MSC Grandiosa
MSC Grandiosa (Photo: MSC Cruises)
MSC Grandiosa

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

41 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Sky
Viking Sky
Viking Sky

7 Night
Iconic Western MediterraneanDetails

999 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Fantasia
MSC Fantasia
MSC Fantasia

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

468 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Sky
Viking Sky
Viking Sky

14 Night
Mediterranean & Italian SojournDetails

999 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Sky

21 Night
Mediterranean & Adriatic SojournDetails

999 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Costa Magica

14 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

215 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Costa Magica

14 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

215 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Costa Diadema

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

138 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AIDAprima

15 Night
Von Barcelona Nach HamburgDetails

6 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:AIDA
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Costa Diadema

14 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

138 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AIDAprima

13 Night
Von Barcelona Nach RotterdamDetails

6 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:AIDA
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AIDAprima

7 Night
Perlen Am Mittelmeer Ab BarcelonaDetails

6 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:AIDA
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Costa Smeralda

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

22 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
