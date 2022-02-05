  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

February 2022 Cruises from Baltimore

February 2022 Cruises from Baltimore

We found you 4 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Enchantment of the Seas
Enchantment of the Seas

12 Night
Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,887 Reviews
Leaving:Baltimore
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Feb 5, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Enchantment of the Seas
Enchantment of the Seas

8 Night
Southeast Coast & Perfect DayDetails

1,887 Reviews
Leaving:Baltimore
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Feb 25, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Enchantment of the Seas
Enchantment of the Seas

8 Night
Southeast Coast & Bahamas CruiseDetails

1,887 Reviews
Leaving:Baltimore
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Feb 17, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Carnival Legend
Carnival Legend

7 Night
BahamasDetails

1,407 Reviews
Leaving:Baltimore
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

Book Early and Save w/ Virgin Voyages

  • 10% off voyages booked 180 days before departure
  • UK, Caribbean and Mediterranean itineraries
  • 18+ only sailings - Adult-By-Design!
  • Over $600 in value always included - 20+ Eateries, Tips, WiFi & more

Virgin Voyages

Related Cruises

February 2022 Cruises from Piraeus

February 2022 Cruises from Piraeus

1,371 Reviews
February 2022 Cruises from Buenos Aires

February 2022 Cruises from Buenos Aires

280 Reviews
February 2022 Cruises from Cape Town

February 2022 Cruises from Cape Town

76 Reviews
February 2022 Cruises from Charleston

February 2022 Cruises from Charleston

293 Reviews
February 2022 Cruises from Copacabana Beach

February 2022 Cruises from Copacabana Beach

147 Reviews
February 2022 Cruises from Dubai

February 2022 Cruises from Dubai

255 Reviews
February 2022 Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

February 2022 Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

2,216 Reviews
February 2022 Cruises from Genoa

February 2022 Cruises from Genoa

444 Reviews
February 2022 Cruises from Hamburg

February 2022 Cruises from Hamburg

150 Reviews
February 2022 Cruises from Ho Chi Minh City

February 2022 Cruises from Ho Chi Minh City

195 Reviews
February 2022 Cruises from Las Palmas

February 2022 Cruises from Las Palmas

242 Reviews
February 2022 Cruises from Southampton

February 2022 Cruises from Southampton

1,067 Reviews
February 2022 Cruises from Mahe

February 2022 Cruises from Mahe

February 2022 Cruises from Miami

February 2022 Cruises from Miami

2,758 Reviews
February 2022 Cruises from Palma de Mallorca

February 2022 Cruises from Palma de Mallorca

915 Reviews
February 2022 Cruises from Rome

February 2022 Cruises from Rome

2,379 Reviews
February 2022 Cruises from Shanghai

February 2022 Cruises from Shanghai

131 Reviews
February 2022 Cruises from Singapore

February 2022 Cruises from Singapore

656 Reviews
February 2022 Cruises from New York

February 2022 Cruises from New York

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of October 26th, 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.