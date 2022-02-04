I have been doing the Cruise yearly with the Finesse Ladies group and it's the highlight of my year!We book yearly before we get off for the following year and it's a habit that we will continue to do as long as possible!

Boarding in Singapore alerted us to how seriously Celebrity was taking the Corona threat.The on-board customer service was exemplary, with staff available to help throughout and extra, complimentary facilities laid on to make the experience as pleasurable as possible.

My husband and I normally cruise in November and March but this year because it was my 65th birthday we decided to sail earlier.Of course Dragi and Eugene (our "friends" from the November cruise) looked after us very well.

This cruise had my name written on it

Disney cruises are expensive but they are absolutely worth it.Having said that, this was only my third Disney cruise and it had been at least five years since my last one.

