February 2022 Cruises

February 2022 Cruises

We found you 561 cruises

Norwegian Star
Norwegian Star

14 Night
Antarctica Details

2,464 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Independence of the Seas
Independence of the Seas

4 Night
Bahamas & Perfect Day CruiseDetails

1,614 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Feb 21, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Vision of the Seas
Vision of the Seas

11 Night
Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,155 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Feb 14, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Dawn
Norwegian Dawn

7 Night
Western Caribbean - Tampa Details

2,839 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Feb 20, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,609 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
6 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,578 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Feb 6, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,988 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Feb 5, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,494 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Feb 28, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,609 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Key West & Bahamas CruiseDetails

1,650 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,988 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Feb 19, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Tahiti CruiseDetails

376 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,861 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

11 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Feb 26, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Southeast Coast & Perfect DayDetails

1,887 Reviews
Leaving:Baltimore
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Feb 25, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,131 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,131 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Ultimate Southern CaribbeanDetails

1,930 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Feb 4, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Hawaii Hnl Inter Island Details

2,229 Reviews
Leaving:Honolulu
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Bahamas - New York Details

3,013 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Feb 19, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,494 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,155 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Night
Panama CanalDetails

985 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Feb 13, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,948 Reviews
Leaving:San Juan
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Bahamas & Perfect Day CruiseDetails

1,494 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Feb 14, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
February 2022 Cruise Reviews

Perfect except for the weather

Disney cruises are expensive but they are absolutely worth it.Having said that, this was only my third Disney cruise and it had been at least five years since my last one.Read More
User Avatar
sancurly

This cruise had my name written on it

My husband and I normally cruise in November and March but this year because it was my 65th birthday we decided to sail earlier.Of course Dragi and Eugene (our "friends" from the November cruise) looked after us very well.Read More
User Avatar
Bajpole

OUTSTANDING - UNDER EXTENUATING CIRCUMSTANCES

Boarding in Singapore alerted us to how seriously Celebrity was taking the Corona threat.The on-board customer service was exemplary, with staff available to help throughout and extra, complimentary facilities laid on to make the experience as pleasurable as possible.Read More
User Avatar
Juntemada

ALWAYS A HIGHLIGHT EVERY YEAR!! - MSC ORCHESTRA

I have been doing the Cruise yearly with the Finesse Ladies group and it's the highlight of my year!We book yearly before we get off for the following year and it's a habit that we will continue to do as long as possible!Read More
User Avatar
Maggie Lindeque

