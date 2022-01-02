  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
January 2022 Cruises

January 2022 Cruises

We found you 599 cruises

Norwegian Star
Norwegian Star

14 Night
Antarctica Details

2,464 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Allure of the Seas
Allure of the Seas

6 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,988 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Anthem of the Seas
Anthem of the Seas

11 Night
Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,728 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Jan 9, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Serenade of the Seas
Serenade of the Seas

7 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,609 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Jan 29, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,948 Reviews
Leaving:San Juan
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Jan 9, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,988 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Jan 8, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Hawaii Hnl Inter Island Details

2,229 Reviews
Leaving:Honolulu
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jan 29, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Western CaribbeanDetails

602 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,131 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Bahamas - New York Details

2,478 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jan 2, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,131 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,148 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Jan 21, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Southern Caribbean - San Juan Details

4,161 Reviews
Leaving:San Juan
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jan 30, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Ultimate Southern CaribbeanDetails

1,861 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Jan 2, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Southern Caribbean - Miami Details

3,013 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jan 19, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Bahamas & Florida - Tampa Details

2,839 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jan 13, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Eastern Caribbean - New York Details

2,478 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,728 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Aruba, Curacao & Grand CaymanDetails

1,930 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Jan 24, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
6 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,578 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Jan 23, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Southern Caribbean Island HopDetails

1,716 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Jan 23, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Ultimate Southern CaribbeanDetails

2,148 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Jan 30, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,494 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
6 Night
Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,253 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Jan 28, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Panama CanalDetails

985 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
January 2022 Cruise Reviews

Palace Suite Benefits

No need to wait for the results of the arrival swab - and since Palace guests are off the ship first, there is also no queue.The Palace is a "ship within a ship" concept, which essentially means Palace guests get a private restaurant, lounge, pool, hot tubs, sun deck, sauna, steam room, and concierge.Read More
User Avatar
tomthecat

Fun but fog ruined the first day

Every day I would ask the waitress if Creme Brûlée was on the menu because it was my favorite dessert.Sadly since we were cruising in January, there was fog which delayed our ship a day, causing us to skip Key West.Read More
User Avatar
Lrgdaman

Carnival Magic Vacation

We booked a cruise on the Carnival Magic, part of a group of twenty-five, including friends and relatives.Debarkation for the three remaining ports went much better than on my previous cruise.Read More
User Avatar
WSURFER100

Best cruise ever

We paid 45$ per person with transportation when we shored with royal, but you can get a taxi from 15$ and pay for the day use of 29$ (for some families it may worth) Dining on the ship was really nice, we could get some dinner on the main dinning with the best food of my life.next stop was falmouth but was raining a lot so we can´t go down on the port On Cozumel we could go to Playa Mia beach club, was really nice but the pools were really cold in January, so there was nobody inside, bathrooms were good, food was good.Read More
User Avatar
gifontana

