Norwegian Jewel
Norwegian Jewel
Norwegian Jewel

11 Night
Repo - Panama Canal Details

2,271 Reviews
Leaving:Panama City
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Star
Norwegian Star
Norwegian Star

14 Night
Antarctica Details

2,465 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Anthem of the Seas
Anthem of the Seas
Anthem of the Seas

11 Night
Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,721 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Silhouette
Celebrity Silhouette Exterior Image
Celebrity Silhouette

11 Night
Aruba, Curacao & Grand CaymanDetails

1,912 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Enchantment of the Seas

12 Night
Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,887 Reviews
Leaving:Baltimore
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Eurodam

11 Night
Panama Canal SunfarerDetails

1,099 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Constellation

10 Night
Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,726 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Jade

12 Night
Africa-south Africa Details

1,925 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sapphire Princess

13 Night
New Zealand CruiseDetails

972 Reviews
Leaving:Melbourne
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Bliss

14 Night
Repo - Panama Canal Details

1,202 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Vision of the Seas

11 Night
Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,156 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Pearl

11 Night
Panama Canal - Miami Details

2,295 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Equinox

12 Night
Ultimate Southern CaribbeanDetails

2,127 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Riviera

73 Night
World CruiseDetails

682 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Equinox

12 Night
Ultimate Southern CaribbeanDetails

2,127 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Marina

50 Night
World CruiseDetails

704 Reviews
Leaving:San Antonio
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Eurodam

10 Night
Panama Canal SunfarerDetails

1,099 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Riviera

10 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

682 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Silhouette

10 Night
Ultimate Southern CaribbeanDetails

1,912 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Enchanted Princess

10 Night
Caribbean - Southern CruiseDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Constellation

11 Night
Ultimate Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,726 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Ruby Princess

10 Night
Mexico CruiseDetails

1,782 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sapphire Princess

13 Night
New Zealand CruiseDetails

972 Reviews
Leaving:Melbourne
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Seashore

14 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Quest

16 Night
Southern QuestDetails

668 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of August 3rd, 2021.

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.