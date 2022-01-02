  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

January 2022 Cruises

Cancellation Information

Filters

January 2022
Any
Any
Any
Any Cabin
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Sirena
Sirena
Sirena

10 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Riviera
Riviera
Riviera

73 Night
World CruiseDetails

691 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Marina
Marina
Marina

50 Night
World CruiseDetails

713 Reviews
Leaving:San Antonio
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Caribbean Princess
Caribbean Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Caribbean Princess

7 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

2,698 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Seven Seas Navigator

7 Night
Caribbean - Western CruiseDetails

290 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Riviera

10 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

691 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Escape

7 Night
Caribbean Round-trip Orlando: Great Stirrup Cay & Dominican RepublicDetails

2,810 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Grand Princess

15 Night
Hawaii CruiseDetails

1,613 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Panorama

7 Night
Mexican Riviera CruiseDetails

71 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Bliss

7 Night
Mexican Riviera From Los AngelesDetails

1,208 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Scarlet Lady

5 Night
Dominican DazeDetails

Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Marina

17 Night
South America CruiseDetails

713 Reviews
Leaving:San Antonio
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Koningsdam

17 Night
Circle HawaiiDetails

752 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Scarlet Lady

5 Night
Riviera MayaDetails

Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Koningsdam

7 Night
Mexican RivieraDetails

752 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Escape

7 Night
Caribbean Round-trip Orlando: Great Stirrup Cay & Dominican RepublicDetails

2,810 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Horizon

8 Night
Exotic Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

389 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Breakaway

7 Night
Caribbean Round-trip New Orleans: Harvest Caye Cozumel & RoatanDetails

3,650 Reviews
Leaving:New Orleans
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Pride of America

7 Night
Hawaii Inter-island From HonoluluDetails

2,394 Reviews
Leaving:Honolulu
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Riviera

14 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

691 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Breeze

5 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,286 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Sensation

5 Night
Western CaribbeanDetails

1,024 Reviews
Leaving:Mobile
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Sky

9 Night
Caribbean Round-trip Miami: Dominican Republic & San JuanDetails

2,195 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Explorer

10 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

81 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Carnival Mardi Gras

7 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
January 2022 Cruise Reviews

Fun but fog ruined the first day

Amazing cruise, but kids club is overcrowded and most of the activities aren’t suited for 11 and 12 year olds. I don’t understand why they would do the same activities as the 3 year olds on the ship. The main... Read More
User Avatar
Lrgdaman

Best cruise ever

my first cruise was just amazing, windjamer was a little crowded but there are so many optionsto eat on bord, the entratainment was just amazing, i've been three times to the aquatheather, the best! this cruise... Read More
User Avatar
gifontana

Palace Suite Benefits

We sailed on the World Dream in January 2021, as part of a limited cruise to nowhere sailing out of Singapore. We booked a Palace Suite but had a hard time finding information on the exact benefits, so sharing our... Read More
User Avatar
tomthecat

Carnival Magic Vacation

My wife and I are well traveled, even though this is only our second cruise. We know a good trip when we see one. We booked a cruise on the Carnival Magic, part of a group of twenty-five, including friends and... Read More
User Avatar
WSURFER100

Related Cruises

February 2022 Cruises

February 2022 Cruises

March 2022 Cruises

March 2022 Cruises

April 2022 Cruises

April 2022 Cruises

May 2022 Cruises

May 2022 Cruises

June 2022 Cruises

June 2022 Cruises

July 2022 Cruises

July 2022 Cruises

August 2022 Cruises

August 2022 Cruises

September 2022 Cruises

September 2022 Cruises

October 2022 Cruises

October 2022 Cruises

November 2022 Cruises

November 2022 Cruises

December 2022 Cruises

December 2022 Cruises

January 2023 Cruises

January 2023 Cruises

February 2023 Cruises

February 2023 Cruises

March 2023 Cruises

March 2023 Cruises

April 2023 Cruises

April 2023 Cruises

May 2023 Cruises

May 2023 Cruises

June 2023 Cruises

June 2023 Cruises

July 2023 Cruises

July 2023 Cruises

August 2023 Cruises

August 2023 Cruises

September 2023 Cruises

September 2023 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of May 2nd, 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.