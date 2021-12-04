The public space included outside decks, which are not so useful in December, but there were also multiple large lounges plus small lounges behind the elevators.It has an amazing amount of public space for a small ship, large staterooms, beautiful decorating, excellent food and a wonderful crew.

We managed to wrangle a 90€ shuttle from our hotel (we had spent a week in Paris before the sailing to make sure we made the launch) because there was literally no other way to get to this ship: no metro, no RER, not even any normal cabs since the airport was also closed.This sailing left from Paris during the great Strike of December 2019, which added some unexpected drama to the tale and certainly caused inconvenience for everyone in France at that time.

The low number of passengers meant the cruise was really personal, both with staff and fellow passengers.We are beach lovers and we had near perfect weather so this was the most brilliant cruise we’ve been on.

The dining experience was the only issues but it wasn't really anything the cruise line could do about it.In the dining room, we were sat next to a family who was always loud and drunk at dinner.

