  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

December 2021 Cruises

December 2021 Cruises

We found you 718 cruises

Independence of the Seas
Independence of the Seas

4 Night
Bahamas & Perfect Day CruiseDetails

1,614 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Dec 27, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean - New York Details

4,161 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Dec 5, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Celebrity Summit
Celebrity Summit

4 Night
Mexico CruiseDetails

2,334 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Dec 26, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Navigator of the Seas
Navigator of the Seas

7 Night
7 Nt Cabo, Vallarta & Mazatlan HolidayDetails

2,213 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Sponsored

Fall into Sun Soaked Days

  • 20% discount on all voyage fares for select Scarlet Lady reservations
  • Sundrenched Caribbean itineraries
  • 18+ only sailings – Adult-By-Design
  • Over $600 in value always included – 20+ Eateries, Tips, WiFi & more

Virgin Voyages

4 Night
Bimini & Bahamas Holiday CruiseDetails

1,650 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Dec 23, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Bahamas - New York Details

2,478 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

5 Night
Bermuda - New York Details

2,478 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
S. Caribbean Island Hop HolidayDetails

1,716 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Dec 26, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

5 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,131 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,861 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Dec 4, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Western Caribbean - Tampa Details

2,839 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Dec 26, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean & The BahamasDetails

1,861 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Dec 11, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Western Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

1,966 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Dec 26, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

1,966 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

4 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,494 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Dec 16, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

6 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,578 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Dec 12, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Bahamas CruiseDetails

2,728 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Dec 5, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

4 Night
Catalina & Ensenada CruiseDetails

2,213 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Dec 6, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

1,966 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Dec 12, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

5 Night
Western Caribbean Holiday CruiseDetails

2,131 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Dec 29, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

9 Night
Eastern Caribbean Holiday CruiseDetails

2,988 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Dec 30, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

3 Night
Ensenada CruiseDetails

2,213 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Dec 13, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Southern Caribbean - San Juan Details

4,161 Reviews
Leaving:San Juan
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Dec 26, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Southern Caribbean - San Juan Details

4,161 Reviews
Leaving:San Juan
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Dec 19, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

8 Night
Southern Caribbean HolidayDetails

11 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Dec 18, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
December 2021 Cruise Reviews

The Perfect Birthday/Graduation Trip

The dining experience was the only issues but it wasn't really anything the cruise line could do about it.In the dining room, we were sat next to a family who was always loud and drunk at dinner.Read More
User Avatar
jdubtravels

An amazing adventure.

The low number of passengers meant the cruise was really personal, both with staff and fellow passengers.We are beach lovers and we had near perfect weather so this was the most brilliant cruise we’ve been on.Read More
User Avatar
Panoramic

Paris during the 2019 strike: complicated, beautiful and worth it

We managed to wrangle a 90€ shuttle from our hotel (we had spent a week in Paris before the sailing to make sure we made the launch) because there was literally no other way to get to this ship: no metro, no RER, not even any normal cabs since the airport was also closed.This sailing left from Paris during the great Strike of December 2019, which added some unexpected drama to the tale and certainly caused inconvenience for everyone in France at that time.Read More
User Avatar
bikechic

Incredible New Riverboat

The public space included outside decks, which are not so useful in December, but there were also multiple large lounges plus small lounges behind the elevators.It has an amazing amount of public space for a small ship, large staterooms, beautiful decorating, excellent food and a wonderful crew.Read More
User Avatar
dvactor

Related Cruises

January 2022 Cruises

January 2022 Cruises

February 2022 Cruises

February 2022 Cruises

March 2022 Cruises

March 2022 Cruises

April 2022 Cruises

April 2022 Cruises

May 2022 Cruises

May 2022 Cruises

June 2022 Cruises

June 2022 Cruises

July 2022 Cruises

July 2022 Cruises

August 2022 Cruises

August 2022 Cruises

September 2022 Cruises

September 2022 Cruises

October 2022 Cruises

October 2022 Cruises

November 2022 Cruises

November 2022 Cruises

December 2022 Cruises

December 2022 Cruises

January 2023 Cruises

January 2023 Cruises

February 2023 Cruises

February 2023 Cruises

March 2023 Cruises

March 2023 Cruises

April 2023 Cruises

April 2023 Cruises

May 2023 Cruises

May 2023 Cruises

June 2023 Cruises

June 2023 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 26th, 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.