  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

December 2021 Cruises from London

Cancellation Information

Filters

December 2021
Any
London - All
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

7 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Victoria
Queen Victoria (Photo: Cunard Cruise Line)
Queen Victoria

10 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

580 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

5 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Victoria
Queen Victoria (Photo: Cunard Cruise Line)
Queen Victoria

12 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

580 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Queen Victoria

16 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

580 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

26 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

19 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Midnatsol

14 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

82 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Queen Victoria

14 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

580 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Related Cruises

December 2021 Cruises from Amsterdam

December 2021 Cruises from Amsterdam

892 Reviews
December 2021 Cruises from Barbados

December 2021 Cruises from Barbados

1,718 Reviews
December 2021 Cruises from Barcelona

December 2021 Cruises from Barcelona

2,446 Reviews
December 2021 Cruises from Budapest

December 2021 Cruises from Budapest

446 Reviews
December 2021 Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

December 2021 Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

2,214 Reviews
December 2021 Cruises from Galveston

December 2021 Cruises from Galveston

762 Reviews
December 2021 Cruises from Genoa

December 2021 Cruises from Genoa

444 Reviews
December 2021 Cruises from Los Angeles

December 2021 Cruises from Los Angeles

607 Reviews
December 2021 Cruises from Marseille

December 2021 Cruises from Marseille

893 Reviews
December 2021 Cruises from Miami

December 2021 Cruises from Miami

2,752 Reviews
December 2021 Cruises from Port Canaveral

December 2021 Cruises from Port Canaveral

2,450 Reviews
December 2021 Cruises from Singapore

December 2021 Cruises from Singapore

656 Reviews
December 2021 Cruises from Sydney

December 2021 Cruises from Sydney

748 Reviews
December 2021 Cruises from Tampa

December 2021 Cruises from Tampa

657 Reviews
December 2021 Cruises from Florida

December 2021 Cruises from Florida

December 2021 Cruises from California

December 2021 Cruises from California

December 2021 Cruises from Texas

December 2021 Cruises from Texas

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of May 26th, 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.