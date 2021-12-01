  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
December 2021 Cruises

December 2021 Cruises

We found you 821 cruises

Celebrity Millennium
Celebrity Millennium

4 Night
Key West & Bahamas HolidayDetails

1,639 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Dec 23, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth (Photo: Cunard Line)

12 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

534 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Dec 1, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Emerald Princess
Emerald Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

10 Night
Transcanal CruiseDetails

1,669 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Dec 9, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Regal Princess
Regal Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

8 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,597 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Dec 21, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Eastern Caribbean - New York Details

4,157 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Dec 5, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Mexican Riviera CruiseDetails

470 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Dec 29, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Southern Caribbean - Miami Details

3,007 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Dec 27, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
7 Nt Western Caribbean Holiday CruiseDetails

2,557 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Dec 26, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Caribbean - Southern CruiseDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Dec 20, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
17 Night
Repo - Transatlantic Details

3,007 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Dec 5, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Dec 30, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Eastern CaribbeanDetails

1,100 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Dec 22, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Bermuda - New York Details

2,466 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Aruba, Bonaire & Curacao CruiseDetails

1,923 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Dec 13, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mexico CruiseDetails

470 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Middle East CruiseDetails

35 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

109 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Dec 18, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Transcanal CruiseDetails

1,669 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Dec 29, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,573 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Dec 4, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mexican Riviera - Los Angeles Details

1,202 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Key West & Bahamas CruiseDetails

1,639 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Dec 9, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

2,506 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Mexico & Sea Of Cortez HolidayDetails

985 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Dec 23, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Eastern CaribbeanDetails

869 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Dec 18, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Bahamas & Perfect Day CruiseDetails

1,612 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Dec 27, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
December 2021 Cruise Reviews

The Perfect Birthday/Graduation Trip

My 30th birthday was in December 2019 and later that same month, I graduated with my Masters degree. Instead of throwing a party, I decided to take a cruise and bring my mom and son along. I am from Baltimore and... Read More
User Avatar
jdubtravels

An amazing adventure.

Our cruise on Panorama II, December 2019, from Penang to Phuket was fantastic. What an amazing adventure and opportunity to make new friends. The low number of passengers meant the cruise was really personal, both... Read More
User Avatar
Panoramic

Paris during the 2019 strike: complicated, beautiful and worth it

We chose this itinerary mostly to see Paris, but the other ports were quite wonderful, too. This sailing left from Paris during the great Strike of December 2019, which added some unexpected drama to the tale and... Read More
User Avatar
bikechic

Love the Carnival Pride

My husband rides on a scooter so traveling to a close by port is essential. 4.5 hours from our home, always come the night before and stay at the Hotel Hilton BWI. 15 minutes to the port of baltimore. On board as... Read More
User Avatar
nursldyjen

