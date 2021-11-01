  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Last Minute Cruise Deals

November 2021
Celebrity Silhouette
Celebrity Silhouette Exterior Image
Celebrity Silhouette

11 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,912 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Equinox
Celebrity Equinox (Photo: Celebrity)
Celebrity Equinox

12 Night
Ultimate Southern CaribbeanDetails

2,127 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Marina
Marina
Marina

17 Night
World CruiseDetails

704 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Splendida
MSC Splendida
MSC Splendida

11 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

330 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Wind Surf

12 Night
Portuguese Passages & Spanish Shorelines: A Cruise...Details

236 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Fridtjof Nansen

17 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

3 Reviews
Leaving:Santiago
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Ve

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

89 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Baldur

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

118 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Vali

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
African Dream

12 Night
Southern Africa: Travel To The Ends Of The Earth W...Details

Leaving:Cape town
Cruise Line:CroisiEurope
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Silver Moon

16 Night
Africa CruiseDetails

Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AmaPrima

11 Night
Rhine & Moselle FairytalesDetails

78 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
River Princess

9 Night
Authentic Danube & Prague Details

49 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
S.S. Sao Gabriel

10 Night
Portugal, Spain & The Douro River Valley Details

Leaving:Porto
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
