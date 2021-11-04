  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
November 2021 Cruises from Amsterdam

Filters

November 2021
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Nov '21

Dec '21

Jan '22

Feb '22

Mar '22

Apr '22

Show all

$0

$10,000

November 2021 Cruises from Amsterdam

We found you 19 cruises

AmaSiena
AmaSiena (Photo: AmaWaterways)

7 Night
Captivating Rhine Details

1 Review
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Nov 4, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Viking Tir
Viking Tir (Photo: Viking River Cruises)

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

3 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Nov 11, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Viking Einar
Viking Einar (Photo: Viking River Cruises)

7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

12 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Viking Sigrun
TA Viking Sigrun

7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

5 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

122 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Captivating Rhine Details

8 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Nov 11, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Romantic RhineDetails

13 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
Nov 11, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Night
Jewels Of EuropeDetails

142 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Scenic
Nov 8, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Nov 25, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

89 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Nov 9, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

118 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Nov 14, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

140 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

160 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Christmas Markets On The RhineDetails

8 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Nov 25, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Rhine Castles & Swiss AlpsDetails

73 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Captivating RhineDetails

1 Review
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Nov 18, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Night
Rhine & Moselle FairytalesDetails

78 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Nov 16, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Christmas Markets On The RhineDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Nov 30, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

