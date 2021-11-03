  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
November 2021 Cruises

November 2021 Cruises

We found you 765 cruises

MSC Virtuosa
MSC Meraviglia Plus

2 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

35 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Nov 5, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Escape
Norwegian Escape (Photo: Norwegian)

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean - Port Canaveral Details

2,796 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Nov 13, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Breakaway
Norwegian Breakaway

14 Night
Repo - Panama Canal Details

3,613 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Nov 7, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic

15 Night
Repo - Transatlantic Details

4,157 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Nov 20, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Eastern Mediterranean Details

4,157 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Nov 11, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mexican Riviera - Los Angeles Details

1,202 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Nov 28, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Transcanal CruiseDetails

1,669 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Nov 6, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
18 Night
Europe - Mediterranean & Holy Land - Rome Details

1,929 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Nov 15, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Bahamas - New York Details

2,466 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Nov 21, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Greek Isles & Italy Details

3,007 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Nov 14, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,597 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Nov 3, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mexican Riviera - Los Angeles Details

1,202 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Nov 7, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

477 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Nov 20, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
9 Nt Puerto Rico, St. Thomas & St. KittsDetails

15 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Nov 4, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Western Caribbean - New Orleans Details

3,613 Reviews
Leaving:New Orleans
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Transcanal CruiseDetails

1,669 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Nov 16, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
7 Nt Puerto Rico, Tortola & St. MaartenDetails

592 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Western Caribbean - Miami Details

280 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Europe - Greek Isles & Eastern Med Details

1,929 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Nov 7, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

5 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,726 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Nov 7, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mexican Riviera - Los Angeles Details

1,202 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Nov 14, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Eastern Caribbean - Miami Details

209 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast CruiseDetails

1,782 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Nov 22, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Grand Cayman CruiseDetails

1,639 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Nov 11, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Key West & Bahamas CruiseDetails

1,639 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Nov 25, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
November 2021 Cruise Reviews

The BEST way to see the Columbia River!!!

In November I traveled with a small group of 10 on the American Empress steamboat-style Cruise. The group absolutely LOVED the trip and the ship! The food was incredible- truly top notch! We even had lobster... Read More
User Avatar
Amble Along

Time to change

Cruise number 53 Costa Cruises – Costa Deliziosa 3rd November - 10th November 2019 Cabin number: 8337 - midship , Deck 8 - Premier Balcony Cabin Total pax : 2011 , Crew : 1100 : Decks : 16 Cruise... Read More
User Avatar
Craigcruises4u

The Norwegian Dawn

I just took the “Norwegian Cruise Line Post Cruise Survey;” however, the survey is centerEd around positivity of the cruise in general. This was my first cruise experience with Norwegian and it was not bad;... Read More
User Avatar
heavydcleveland

First TransAtlantic Crossing

We just completed our first Transatlantic Crossing on the Norwegian Star. It was a fabulous trip...and even in November the weather was fantastic...in the hot tub every day. The Star is an older ship but a crew... Read More
User Avatar
dfc922

