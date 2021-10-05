  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
October 2021 Cruises from Amsterdam

Crystal Debussy
Crystal Debussy

10 Night
Enchanting MoselleDetails

13 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Avalon Panorama
Avalon Panorama (Photo: Avalon Waterways)

9 Night
Romantic Rhine With 2 Nights In Lucerne Details

79 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Avalon Expression
Avalon Expression

9 Night
Romantic Rhine With 2 Nights In Lucerne Details

73 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Viking Hermod
Viking Hermod

7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

122 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

121 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

3 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

97 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

12 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Romantic RhineDetails

13 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

188 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

5 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Classic Germany & Amsterdam Details

49 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Captivating RhineDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Best Of Holland & BelgiumDetails

73 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Romantic Rhine Details

79 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Romantic Rhine Details

73 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Atlantic SojournDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

25 Night
Grand Voyage Of Europe With Transylvania & Buchar...Details

9 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:APT
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Vineyards Of The Rhine & MoselleDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Vineyards Of The Rhine & MoselleDetails

78 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals

11 Night
Rhine & Moselle FairytalesDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Magnificent Europe Amsterdam To Budapest 2021Details

Leaving:Amsterdam
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals

17 Night
Magnificent Europe Amsterdam To Prague 2021Details

Leaving:Amsterdam
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Magnificent Europe Amsterdam To Budapest 2021Details

9 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:APT
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals

