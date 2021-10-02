  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

October 2021 Cruises from the West Coast

Cancellation Information

Filters

October 2021
Any
U.S.A. - West Coast
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Carnival Panorama
Carnival Panorama (Photo: Carnival Cruise Line)
Carnival Panorama

7 Night
Mexican Riviera CruiseDetails

71 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Majestic Princess
Majestic Princess
Majestic Princess

7 Night
Mexico CruiseDetails

444 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Bliss
Norwegian Bliss (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Norwegian Bliss

7 Night
Alaska - Seattle Details

1,208 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Ruby Princess
Ship Exterior on Ruby Princess
Ruby Princess

7 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast CruiseDetails

1,804 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Koningsdam

7 Night
Classic California CoastDetails

752 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Koningsdam

7 Night
Mexican RivieraDetails

752 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Grand Princess

5 Night
Mexico CruiseDetails

1,613 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Grand Princess

4 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast CruiseDetails

1,613 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Millennium

15 Night
Panama Canal Eastbound CruiseDetails

1,714 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Zuiderdam

7 Night
Mexican RivieraDetails

1,070 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Majestic Princess

4 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast CruiseDetails

444 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Majestic Princess

7 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast CruiseDetails

444 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Miracle

4 Night
Baja Mexico ItineraryDetails

1,400 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Disney Wonder

5 Night
Halloween On The High Seas Baja Cruise From San DiegoDetails

592 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Disney Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Miracle

3 Night
Baja Mexico ItineraryDetails

1,400 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Disney Wonder

4 Night
Halloween On The High Seas Baja Cruise From San DiegoDetails

592 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Disney Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Disney Wonder

7 Night
Halloween On The High Seas Mexican Riviera Cruise From San DiegoDetails

592 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Disney Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Disney Wonder

3 Night
Halloween On The High Seas Baja Cruise From San DiegoDetails

592 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Disney Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
National Geographic Venture

8 Night
Exploring British Columbia And The San Juan IslandsDetails

11 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
National Geographic Venture

5 Night
Wild California Escape: Channel Islands National ParkDetails

11 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Ocean Victory

17 Night
Pacific Paradise - San Diego, Ca To San Jose, CrDetails

Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Victory Cruise Lines
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Related Cruises

October 2021 Cruises from Amsterdam

October 2021 Cruises from Amsterdam

892 Reviews
October 2021 Cruises from Piraeus

October 2021 Cruises from Piraeus

1,365 Reviews
October 2021 Cruises from Barcelona

October 2021 Cruises from Barcelona

2,446 Reviews
October 2021 Cruises from Budapest

October 2021 Cruises from Budapest

446 Reviews
October 2021 Cruises from Genoa

October 2021 Cruises from Genoa

444 Reviews
October 2021 Cruises from Southampton

October 2021 Cruises from Southampton

1,060 Reviews
October 2021 Cruises from Marseille

October 2021 Cruises from Marseille

893 Reviews
October 2021 Cruises from Miami

October 2021 Cruises from Miami

2,752 Reviews
October 2021 Cruises from Paris

October 2021 Cruises from Paris

218 Reviews
October 2021 Cruises from Port Canaveral

October 2021 Cruises from Port Canaveral

2,450 Reviews
October 2021 Cruises from Prague

October 2021 Cruises from Prague

77 Reviews
October 2021 Cruises from Rome

October 2021 Cruises from Rome

2,379 Reviews
October 2021 Cruises from Tahiti

October 2021 Cruises from Tahiti

203 Reviews
October 2021 Cruises from Venice

October 2021 Cruises from Venice

1,601 Reviews
October 2021 Cruises from London

October 2021 Cruises from London

October 2021 Cruises from Florida

October 2021 Cruises from Florida

October 2021 Cruises from California

October 2021 Cruises from California

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of May 26th, 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.