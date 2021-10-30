  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
October 2021 Cruises from Marseille

October 2021 Cruises from Marseille

We found you 4 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
MSC Seashore
MSC Seashore (Image: MSC Cruises)

2 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

4 Reviews
Leaving:Marseille
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Oct 30, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  Ship
  Reviews
  • View All Deals
Costa Firenze
Costa Firenze

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Marseille
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
Oct 30, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  Ship
  Reviews
  • View All Deals
Le Jacques Cartier
Le Jacques Cartier (Image: Ponant)

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

Leaving:Marseille
Cruise Line:Ponant
Oct 30, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  Ship
  Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
MSC Seaside
MSC Seaside (Photo: MSC Cruises)

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

1,106 Reviews
Leaving:Marseille
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Oct 31, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  Ship
  Reviews
  • View All Deals
