September 2021 Cruises from the East Coast

Cancellation Information

September 2021
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Equinox
Celebrity Equinox (Photo: Celebrity)
Celebrity Equinox

9 Night
Aruba, Bonaire & Curacao CruiseDetails

2,184 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Equinox
Celebrity Equinox (Photo: Celebrity)
Celebrity Equinox

12 Night
Ultimate Southern CaribbeanDetails

2,184 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Horizon
Carnival Horizon (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Carnival Horizon

8 Night
Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

389 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Armonia
MSC Armonia
MSC Armonia

7 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

388 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Carnival Horizon

8 Night
Exotic Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

389 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Divina

4 Night
Bahamas CruiseDetails

1,756 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Sky

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean - Miami Details

2,195 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Sky

7 Night
Western Caribbean - Miami Details

2,195 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Sunrise

5 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

114 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Meraviglia

7 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

469 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Edge

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

578 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Divina

3 Night
Bahamas CruiseDetails

1,756 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Scarlet Lady

5 Night
Riviera MayaDetails

Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
MSC Armonia

4 Night
Bahamas CruiseDetails

388 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Sunrise

5 Night
Western Caribbean ItineraryDetails

114 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Armonia

7 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

388 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Divina

7 Night
Caribbean - Western CruiseDetails

1,756 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Edge

7 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

578 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Sunrise

4 Night
Western Caribbean ItineraryDetails

114 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Armonia

4 Night
Bahamas CruiseDetails

388 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Armonia

3 Night
Bahamas CruiseDetails

388 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Sunrise

4 Night
Bahamas ItineraryDetails

114 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Elation

5 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,144 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Horizon

6 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

389 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Freedom of the Seas

5 Night
Bermuda CruiseDetails

2,404 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

