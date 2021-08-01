  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

August 2021 Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

Cancellation Information

Filters

August 2021
Any
Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades)
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Celebrity Equinox
Celebrity Equinox (Photo: Celebrity)
Celebrity Equinox

9 Night
Aruba, Bonaire & Curacao CruiseDetails

2,184 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Equinox
Celebrity Equinox (Photo: Celebrity)
Celebrity Equinox

12 Night
Ultimate Southern CaribbeanDetails

2,184 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Equinox
Celebrity Equinox (Photo: Celebrity)
Celebrity Equinox

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,184 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Equinox
Celebrity Equinox (Photo: Celebrity)
Celebrity Equinox

7 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,184 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Celebrity Edge

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

578 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Edge

7 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

578 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Related Cruises

August 2021 Cruises from Amsterdam

August 2021 Cruises from Amsterdam

892 Reviews
August 2021 Cruises from Piraeus

August 2021 Cruises from Piraeus

1,365 Reviews
August 2021 Cruises from Barcelona

August 2021 Cruises from Barcelona

2,446 Reviews
August 2021 Cruises from Bergen

August 2021 Cruises from Bergen

714 Reviews
August 2021 Cruises from Budapest

August 2021 Cruises from Budapest

446 Reviews
August 2021 Cruises from Copenhagen

August 2021 Cruises from Copenhagen

1,233 Reviews
August 2021 Cruises from Galveston

August 2021 Cruises from Galveston

762 Reviews
August 2021 Cruises from Hamburg

August 2021 Cruises from Hamburg

150 Reviews
August 2021 Cruises from Lisbon

August 2021 Cruises from Lisbon

860 Reviews
August 2021 Cruises from Miami

August 2021 Cruises from Miami

2,752 Reviews
August 2021 Cruises from Paris

August 2021 Cruises from Paris

218 Reviews
August 2021 Cruises from Port Canaveral

August 2021 Cruises from Port Canaveral

2,450 Reviews
August 2021 Cruises from Prague

August 2021 Cruises from Prague

77 Reviews
August 2021 Cruises from Rome

August 2021 Cruises from Rome

2,379 Reviews
August 2021 Cruises from Venice

August 2021 Cruises from Venice

1,601 Reviews
August 2021 Cruises from Florida

August 2021 Cruises from Florida

August 2021 Cruises from Texas

August 2021 Cruises from Texas

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of May 26th, 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.