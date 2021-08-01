  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

August 2021 Cruises from Civitavecchia

Cancellation Information

Filters

August 2021
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
MSC Grandiosa
MSC Grandiosa (Photo: MSC Cruises)
MSC Grandiosa

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

41 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Seaside
MSC Seaside (Photo: MSC Cruises)
MSC Seaside

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

1,111 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Sky
Viking Sky
Viking Sky

7 Night
Italian SojournDetails

999 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Harmony of the Seas
Harmony of the Seas
Harmony of the Seas

7 Night
Western Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,970 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Viking Sky

14 Night
Italy,the Adriatic & GreeceDetails

999 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Infinity

7 Night
Italy, Croatia & MaltaDetails

1,650 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Rotterdam (2021)

12 Night
European SplendorDetails

Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Rotterdam (2021)

21 Night
European Splendor & Viking SagasDetails

Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Sky

21 Night
Adriatic & Mediterranean SojournDetails

999 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Rotterdam (2021)

14 Night
European SplendorDetails

Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
SeaDream II

7 Night
Civitavecchia To DubrovnikDetails

39 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:SeaDream Yacht Club
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Costa Smeralda

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

22 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Costa Pacifica

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

135 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
MSC Seashore

5 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Mariner

10 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

387 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Seashore

6 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Costa Firenze

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
SeaDream I

7 Night
Civitavecchia To NiceDetails

44 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:SeaDream Yacht Club
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Travelmarvel Polaris

24 Night
Italian Treasures & European Gems River Cruise 2021Details

Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Travelmarvel
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaVenita

26 Night
Iconic Italy & Magnificent Europe 2021Details

Leaving:Rome
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Costa Firenze

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Seven Seas Mariner

17 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

387 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Travelmarvel Polaris

27 Night
Italian Treasures & European Gems River Cruise With Paris 2021Details

Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Travelmarvel
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Related Cruises

August 2021 Cruises from Amsterdam

August 2021 Cruises from Amsterdam

892 Reviews
August 2021 Cruises from Piraeus

August 2021 Cruises from Piraeus

1,365 Reviews
August 2021 Cruises from Barcelona

August 2021 Cruises from Barcelona

2,446 Reviews
August 2021 Cruises from Bergen

August 2021 Cruises from Bergen

714 Reviews
August 2021 Cruises from Budapest

August 2021 Cruises from Budapest

446 Reviews
August 2021 Cruises from Copenhagen

August 2021 Cruises from Copenhagen

1,233 Reviews
August 2021 Cruises from Galveston

August 2021 Cruises from Galveston

762 Reviews
August 2021 Cruises from Hamburg

August 2021 Cruises from Hamburg

150 Reviews
August 2021 Cruises from Lisbon

August 2021 Cruises from Lisbon

860 Reviews
August 2021 Cruises from Miami

August 2021 Cruises from Miami

2,752 Reviews
August 2021 Cruises from Paris

August 2021 Cruises from Paris

218 Reviews
August 2021 Cruises from Port Canaveral

August 2021 Cruises from Port Canaveral

2,450 Reviews
August 2021 Cruises from Prague

August 2021 Cruises from Prague

77 Reviews
August 2021 Cruises from Rome

August 2021 Cruises from Rome

2,379 Reviews
August 2021 Cruises from Venice

August 2021 Cruises from Venice

1,601 Reviews
August 2021 Cruises from Florida

August 2021 Cruises from Florida

August 2021 Cruises from Texas

August 2021 Cruises from Texas

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of May 26th, 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.