  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Last Minute July 2021 Luxury Cruise Deals

Cancellation Information

Filters

July 2021
Any
Any
Any
Any Cabin
Any
Any
Luxury Cruises
Any
Any
Last Minute Deals
Cancellation Information
Star Breeze
Star Breeze
Star Breeze

7 Night
Classic Caribbean 7d Ph1-ph1 Details

111 Reviews
Leaving:St. Maarten
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Breeze
Star Breeze
Star Breeze

7 Night
Yachtsmans Caribbean 7d Ph1-ph1 Details

111 Reviews
Leaving:St. Maarten
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Breeze
Star Breeze
Star Breeze

7 Night
Lush & Lovely Islands Of The Lesser Antilles 7d Bgi-ph1 Details

111 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Azamara Quest
Azamara Quest
Azamara Quest

12 Night
Baltic & St. Pete VoyageDetails

707 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Azamara Pursuit

10 Night
Greece Intensive VoyageDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Azamara Pursuit

14 Night
Black Sea VoyageDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Azamara Quest

12 Night
St. Pete & Baltic States VoyageDetails

707 Reviews
Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Star

7 Night
Treasures Of The Greek Isles 7d Pir-pir Details

109 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Breeze

7 Night
Jewels Of The Windward Islands 7d Bgi-bgi Details

111 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
L'Austral

14 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

106 Reviews
Leaving:Spitsbergen
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Le Boreal

7 Night
Arctic CruiseDetails

56 Reviews
Leaving:Spitsbergen
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Silver Moon

10 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Moon

10 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Azamara Journey

12 Night
British Isles & Golf VoyageDetails

829 Reviews
Leaving:Edinburgh
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
S.S. La Venezia

9 Night
Milan, Venice & The Gems Of Northern Italy Details

Leaving:Milan
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Le Lyrial (Ponant)

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

48 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Le Lyrial (Ponant)

7 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

48 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Le Lyrial (Ponant)

7 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

48 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Crystal Serenity

7 Night
Luxury Bahamas EscapeDetails

286 Reviews
Leaving:Salt Cay
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Crystal Serenity

7 Night
Luxury Bahamas EscapeDetails

286 Reviews
Leaving:Bimini
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of April 28th, 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.