  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

July 2021 Luxury Cruises

Cancellation Information

Filters

July 2021
Any
Any
Any
Any Cabin
Any
Any
Luxury Cruises
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Regatta
Regatta
Regatta

7 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

398 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Regatta
Regatta
Regatta

7 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

398 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Marina
Marina
Marina

7 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

713 Reviews
Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Star
Wind Star
Wind Star

7 Night
Treasures Of The Greek Isles 7d Pir-pir Details

109 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Star Breeze

7 Night
Classic Caribbean 7d Ph1-ph1 Details

111 Reviews
Leaving:St. Maarten
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Star

7 Night
Treasures Of The Greek Isles 7d Pir-pir Details

109 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Star

7 Night
Treasures Of The Greek Isles 7d Pir-pir Details

109 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Whisper

10 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

209 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Breeze

7 Night
Yachtsmans Caribbean 7d Ph1-ph1 Details

111 Reviews
Leaving:St. Maarten
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Breeze

7 Night
Jewels Of The Windward Islands 7d Bgi-bgi Details

111 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Moon

10 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Sky

7 Night
Iceland's Natural BeautyDetails

999 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Azamara Pursuit

14 Night
Black Sea VoyageDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
AmaPrima

10 Night
Rhine & Moselle DelightsDetails

78 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Marina

7 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

713 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Insignia

7 Night
Bermuda CruiseDetails

194 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Star

7 Night
Treasures Of The Greek Isles 7d Pir-pir Details

109 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Star

7 Night
Treasures Of The Greek Isles 7d Pir-pir Details

109 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Paul Gauguin

7 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

313 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Paul Gauguin Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Star Breeze

7 Night
Yachtsmans Caribbean 7d Ph1-ph1 Details

111 Reviews
Leaving:St. Maarten
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Paul Gauguin

7 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

313 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Paul Gauguin Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
S.S. La Venezia

7 Night
Venice & The Gems Of Northern Italy Details

Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Azamara Pursuit

10 Night
Greece Intensive VoyageDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Breeze

7 Night
Lush & Lovely Islands Of The Lesser Antilles 7d Bgi-ph1 Details

111 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Paul Gauguin

10 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

313 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Paul Gauguin Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Related Cruises

July 2021 River Cruises

July 2021 River Cruises

July 2021 Family Cruises

July 2021 Family Cruises

July 2021 Gay & Lesbian Cruises

July 2021 Gay & Lesbian Cruises

July 2021 Romantic Cruises

July 2021 Romantic Cruises

July 2021 Singles Cruises

July 2021 Singles Cruises

July 2021 Cruises for the Disabled

July 2021 Cruises for the Disabled

July 2021 Senior Cruises

July 2021 Senior Cruises

July 2021 Fitness Cruises

July 2021 Fitness Cruises

July 2021 Gourmet Food Cruises

July 2021 Gourmet Food Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of April 27th, 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.