  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Find June 2021 7 Day Cruises

Cancellation Information

Filters

June 2021
Any
Any
6-9 Days
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
MSC Grandiosa
MSC Grandiosa (Photo: MSC Cruises)
MSC Grandiosa

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

41 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Orion
Viking Orion (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Viking Orion

7 Night
Bermuda EscapeDetails

406 Reviews
Leaving:Hamilton
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Star
Wind Star
Wind Star

7 Night
Treasures Of The Greek Isles 7d Pir-pir Details

109 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Adventure of the Seas
Adventure of the Seas
Adventure of the Seas

7 Night
Cozumel & 2 Days At Perfect DayDetails

2,269 Reviews
Leaving:Nassau
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

Legs Up. Kick Back. Let's Sale

10% Off Sailings + up to $200 in Onboard Credit

  • Get an extra $100 toward a pre-paid bar tab
  • UK, Caribbean and Mediterranean itineraries
  • 18+ only sailings - Adult-By-Design!
  • Over $600 in value always included - 20+ Eateries, Tips, WiFi & more

Virgin Voyages

Star Breeze

7 Night
Windward Ways & Tobago Cays 7d Orj-bgi Details

111 Reviews
Leaving:Aruba
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Millennium

7 Night
Bvi, St. Lucia & Barbados CruiseDetails

1,714 Reviews
Leaving:St. Maarten
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Millennium

7 Night
Aruba, Curacao & Barbados CruiseDetails

1,714 Reviews
Leaving:St. Maarten
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Celebrity Apex

7 Night
Greek Islands & Cyprus CruiseDetails

Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Magnifica

7 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

345 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Orchestra

7 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

381 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Splendida

7 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

350 Reviews
Leaving:Trieste
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Magnifica

7 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

345 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Seaside

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

1,110 Reviews
Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Splendida

7 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

350 Reviews
Leaving:Bari
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celestyal Crystal

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

214 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Celestyal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Wind Star

7 Night
Treasures Of The Greek Isles 7d Pir-pir Details

109 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Apex

7 Night
Greek Islands & Cyprus CruiseDetails

Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Costa Deliziosa

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

177 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Sky

7 Night
Iceland's Natural BeautyDetails

999 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celestyal Crystal

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

214 Reviews
Leaving:Kusadasi
Cruise Line:Celestyal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
MSC Grandiosa

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

41 Reviews
Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Origin

7 Night
South America CruiseDetails

Leaving:Galapagos
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
S.S. La Venezia

7 Night
Venice & The Gems Of Northern Italy Details

Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
River Princess

9 Night
Authentic Danube & Prague Details

49 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Costa Pacifica

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

135 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of May 11th, 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.