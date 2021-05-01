  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
May 2021 Gay & Lesbian Cruises

Cancellation Information

Filters

May 2021
Cancellation Information
Costa Deliziosa
Costa Deliziosa (Photo: Costa Cruises)
Costa Deliziosa

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

177 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Paul Gauguin
Paul Gauguin
Paul Gauguin

7 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

313 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Paul Gauguin Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Paul Gauguin
Paul Gauguin
Paul Gauguin

7 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

313 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Paul Gauguin Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Costa Pacifica
Costa Pacifica
Costa Pacifica

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

135 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
SeaDream II

11 Night
Athens To Athens (piraeus)Details

39 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:SeaDream Yacht Club
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Polarlys

11 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

52 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Costa Pacifica

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

135 Reviews
Leaving:Marseille
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Polarlys

5 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

52 Reviews
Leaving:Kirkenes
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Avalon Panorama

7 Night
Festive Time On The Romantic Rhine Details

79 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Paul Gauguin

13 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

313 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Paul Gauguin Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
S.S. Catherine

14 Night
Grand France Details

53 Reviews
Leaving:Avignon
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Polarlys

6 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

52 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nordnorge

5 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

48 Reviews
Leaving:Kirkenes
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Avalon Poetry II

7 Night
Burgundy & Provence For Wine Lovers Details

61 Reviews
Leaving:Marseille
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nordnorge

6 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

48 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
S.S. Catherine

7 Night
Burgundy & Provence Details

53 Reviews
Leaving:Avignon
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Avalon Panorama

11 Night
Festive Time On The Romantic Rhine With 2 Nights In Paris & 2 Nights In London Details

79 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Avalon Panorama

13 Night
Festive Time On The Romantic Rhine With 3 Nights In Paris & 3 Nights In London Details

79 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AIDAvita

7 Night
Inseln Der OstseeDetails

Leaving:Kiel
Cruise Line:AIDA
No prices currently available for this sailing.
SeaDream II

10 Night
Valletta To Athens Details

39 Reviews
Leaving:Malta
Cruise Line:SeaDream Yacht Club
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AIDAaura

12 Night
Schottische Inseln & IrlandDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:AIDA
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Costa Serena

12 Night
Pacific Asia CruiseDetails

146 Reviews
Leaving:Tokyo
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Costa Serena

5 Night
Pacific Asia CruiseDetails

146 Reviews
Leaving:Tokyo
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Costa Serena

5 Night
Pacific Asia CruiseDetails

146 Reviews
Leaving:Tokyo
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nordnorge

11 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

48 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Want to cruise smarter?
