Who goes on Magna Carta Steamship Company Ltd. cruise ships?
Passengers tend to be relatively well-heeled and are mostly over 60. Children under 11 are discouraged, so you're unlikely to be traveling with families. The passenger mix includes Brits and North Americans, all with common interest in Scottish culture and heritage.
Do I have to dress up on a Magna Carta Steamship Company Ltd. cruise?
Yes. You won't need to pack a tuxedo, but people do dress for dinner, with many men wearing a jacket, although ties aren't necessary. There are also welcome and farewell receptions on each voyage, when passengers make more effort, but nothing formal is enforced.
Is everything free on Magna Carta Steamship Company Ltd. cruises?
No. All meals are included, as well as excursions as detailed in the itinerary and transfers from Inverness. Bicycles are available for use free of charge, and the ships carry kayaks for use on Loch Ness. You'll pay extra for crew tips, Wi-Fi (although there's almost always a cellphone signal) and drinks from the bar.
What are Magna Carta Steamship Company Ltd.’s most popular activities?
The itineraries are dedicated to exploring the beautiful Scottish Highlands, so cruisers spend much of their time ashore on tours, biking the countryside or kayaking on Loch Ness. Onboard, life revolves around the comfortable bar, with occasional talks from guest speakers, or simply sitting and enjoying the scenery.
Why go with Magna Carta Steamship Company Ltd.?
- Stylish, traditional small ship sailing the lochs, canals and coasts of Scotland
- Scottish country house vibe, with lots of brass, polished wood and nautical artefacts
- Shore excursions are included in the fare
Best for: Small-ship enthusiasts interested in Scottish heritage, culture and food
Not for: Families, party animals or anybody wanting the distractions of a big ship