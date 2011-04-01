  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Magna Carta Steamship Company Ltd. Cruises

10 Reviews
Magna Carta

About Magna Carta Steamship Company Ltd. Cruises

Single-vessel cruise line focuses on Scotland. Lord of the Glens has a clubby, manor-house decor. It hosts guests visiting the British Isles from all over the world.

Find Magna Carta Steamship Company Ltd. Cruises

Magna Carta Steamship Company Ltd. Cruises

We found you 1 cruise

Cruise Critic Favorite
Lord of the Glens
Lord of the Glens

9 Night
Scotland's Highlands And IslandsDetails

10 Reviews
Leaving:Inverness
Cruise Line:Magna Carta Steamship Company Ltd.
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Magna Carta Steamship Company Ltd. Cruise Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on Magna Carta Steamship Company Ltd. cruise ships?

Passengers tend to be relatively well-heeled and are mostly over 60. Children under 11 are discouraged, so you're unlikely to be traveling with families. The passenger mix includes Brits and North Americans, all with common interest in Scottish culture and heritage.

Do I have to dress up on a Magna Carta Steamship Company Ltd. cruise?

Yes. You won't need to pack a tuxedo, but people do dress for dinner, with many men wearing a jacket, although ties aren't necessary. There are also welcome and farewell receptions on each voyage, when passengers make more effort, but nothing formal is enforced.

Is everything free on Magna Carta Steamship Company Ltd. cruises?

No. All meals are included, as well as excursions as detailed in the itinerary and transfers from Inverness. Bicycles are available for use free of charge, and the ships carry kayaks for use on Loch Ness. You'll pay extra for crew tips, Wi-Fi (although there's almost always a cellphone signal) and drinks from the bar.

What are Magna Carta Steamship Company Ltd.’s most popular activities?

The itineraries are dedicated to exploring the beautiful Scottish Highlands, so cruisers spend much of their time ashore on tours, biking the countryside or kayaking on Loch Ness. Onboard, life revolves around the comfortable bar, with occasional talks from guest speakers, or simply sitting and enjoying the scenery.

Why go with Magna Carta Steamship Company Ltd.?

  • Stylish, traditional small ship sailing the lochs, canals and coasts of Scotland
  • Scottish country house vibe, with lots of brass, polished wood and nautical artefacts
  • Shore excursions are included in the fare

Best for: Small-ship enthusiasts interested in Scottish heritage, culture and food

Not for: Families, party animals or anybody wanting the distractions of a big ship

Magna Carta Steamship Company Ltd. Cruises Cruiser Reviews

Lord of the Glens

The crew was marvellous and dealt with a couple of crises with exceptional proffessionalism.Brian was an excellent manager and it seemed that the crew was truly a team with him as leader.Read More
User Avatar
Avid cruise

10+ Cruises

Age 90s

We Would Cruise Again in a Heartbeat

We cruised on Lord of the Glens as part of a National Geographic Expedition, and we would travel again in a heartbeat on this wonderful ship.It was a real pleasure watching him exercise his ship-driving skills through those narrow canals.Read More
User Avatar
1CMG

First Time Cruiser

Age 60s

Not what we expected

The bar system was another failing there was NO table service we had to go to the bar and order and collect the drinks ourselves,Not what one expects on a so called LUXURY cruise.the cruise advertised an OPEN dining room with no allocated seating Why then was a group of passengers allowed to have a reserved table for lunch and dinner,and why when a group of passengers decided to sit at the reserved table were the group taken up stairs to the FORWARD LOUNGE AND SERVED THEIR MEAL THERE?Read More
User Avatar
tugman

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

Inner hebrides & caledonian canal

Seating for meals is mainly at tables for six and is one sitting except breakfast which is 7.00 all meals are open seating.Read More
User Avatar
gollane

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

