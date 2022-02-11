  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
We found you 11,791 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
MSC Sinfonia
MSC Sinfonia

34 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

693 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Mar 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Seven Seas Voyager
Seven Seas Voyager

10 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

290 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Apr 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Avalon Illumination
Avalon Illumination

9 Night
Balkan Discovery With 1 Night In BudapestDetails

59 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Sep 10, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Sapphire Princess
Sapphire Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

24 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

972 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Oct 25, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
7 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

215 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

13 Night
Japan & Bering Sea TranspacificDetails

2,107 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Apr 21, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
China, Taiwan, & Japan CruiseDetails

2,107 Reviews
Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Feb 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

31 Night
World CruiseDetails

706 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Dec 18, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

18 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

290 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Sep 14, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

16 Night
South America CruiseDetails

290 Reviews
Leaving:Santiago
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Feb 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

8 Night
Panama Canal-panama City Details

2,271 Reviews
Leaving:Colon
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Mar 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

28 Night
Southeast Asia CruiseDetails

215 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Feb 7, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Canada & New England - New York Details

3,628 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Sep 11, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

16 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Mar 25, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

5 Night
Bermuda - New York Details

2,478 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Mar 31, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

28 Night
Mediterranean's Iconic ShoresDetails

265 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

5 Night
Western Caribbean - Miami Details

3,013 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Feb 11, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Southern Caribbean - New York Details

4,161 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Dec 16, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

15 Night
Transatlantic Miami To MedDetails

Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
Apr 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

9 Night
Europe - Other Details

2,464 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
May 13, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

118 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

4 Night
Key West & Bahamas CruiseDetails

2,334 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Western Caribbean - New Orleans Details

3,628 Reviews
Leaving:New Orleans
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

13 Night
Fiji & Tonga CruiseDetails

1,835 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Apr 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
Vietnam & Thailand CruiseDetails

2,107 Reviews
Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 30th, 2022.

