Windstar Star Legend Cruises to Europe

We found you 12 cruises

Star Legend
Star Breeze pool lighting

8 Night
Far Flung Highlands 8c Rey-le1Details

122 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Jul 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Star Legend
Star Breeze pool lighting

10 Night
Norways Famous Fjords 10d Le1-cphDetails

122 Reviews
Leaving:Edinburgh
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Jun 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Star Legend
Star Breeze pool lighting

8 Night
A Piece Of Greece, A Slice Of Sicily & The Corinth...Details

122 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Sep 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Star Legend
Star Breeze pool lighting

10 Night
The Emerald Isle & Scottish Highlands 10d Ams-le1Details

122 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
May 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Souks & Sherries: Iberia & Morocco 10d Lis-bcnDetails

122 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Apr 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Atlantic Archipelago Adventures 10d Le1-lonDetails

122 Reviews
Leaving:Edinburgh
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Jul 24, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Norways Famous Fjords 11d Lon-cphDetails

122 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Aug 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Impressionist France 11d Bod-amsDetails

122 Reviews
Leaving:Bordeaux
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
May 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Comprehensive Germany & The Kiel Canal 10d Cph-amsDetails

122 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Aug 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Comprehensive Spain 12d Bcn-bodDetails

122 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
May 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Comprehensive Spain 12d Bod-bcnDetails

122 Reviews
Leaving:Bordeaux
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Sep 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Impressionist France 11d Ams-bodDetails

122 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Aug 24, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
