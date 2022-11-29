  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Seabourn Sojourn Cruises to the Caribbean

Seabourn Sojourn Cruises to the Caribbean

We found you 7 cruises

Seabourn Sojourn
Seabourn Sojourn

41 Night
Tropical Island HolidayDetails

146 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Dec 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite
Seabourn Sojourn
Seabourn Sojourn

11 Night
Gems Of The Leeward IslandsDetails

146 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite
Seabourn Sojourn
Seabourn Sojourn

11 Night
Gems Of The Leeward IslandsDetails

146 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Nov 29, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Seabourn Sojourn
Seabourn Sojourn

35 Night
Leeward Islands & Panama Canal PassageDetails

146 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Nov 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Sponsored

The Dreamy Getaway w/ Virgin Voyages

  • Book by 11/15 and get 25% off your voyage fare
  • Receive an extra $100 toward your prepaid Bar Tab
  • Cruise Critic Editor's Choice for Best New Ship in the US for 2021
  • Over $600 in value always included - 20+ Eateries, Tips, WiFi, & more

Virgin Voyages

16 Night
Holiday Caribbean SojournDetails

146 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Dec 21, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

21 Night
Caribbean & Panama Canal PassageDetails

146 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Dec 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Leeward Island JewelsDetails

146 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Nov 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Related Cruises

Seabourn Quest Cruises to the Caribbean

Seabourn Quest Cruises to the Caribbean

154 Reviews
Seabourn Ovation Cruises to the Caribbean

Seabourn Ovation Cruises to the Caribbean

59 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 12th, 2022.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent