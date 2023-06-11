  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Hurtigruten Polarlys Cruises to the British Isles & Western Europe

Hurtigruten Polarlys Cruises to the British Isles & Western Europe

We found you 7 cruises

Polarlys
Polarlys

5 Night
Norwegian Coast CruiseDetails

61 Reviews
Leaving:Kirkenes
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Polarlys
Polarlys

6 Night
Norwegian Coast CruiseDetails

61 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite
Polarlys
Polarlys

6 Night
Norwegian Coast CruiseDetails

61 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Polarlys
Polarlys

11 Night
Norwegian Coast CruiseDetails

61 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Sponsored

  • Book by 11/15 and get 25% off your voyage fare
  • Receive an extra $100 toward your prepaid Bar Tab
  • Cruise Critic Editor's Choice for Best New Ship in the US for 2021
  • Over $600 in value always included - 20+ Eateries, Tips, WiFi, & more

Virgin Voyages

11 Night
Norwegian Coast CruiseDetails

61 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

6 Night
Norwegian Coast CruiseDetails

61 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Night
Norwegian Coast CruiseDetails

61 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Related Cruises

Maud Cruises to the British Isles & Western Europe

Maud Cruises to the British Isles & Western Europe

98 Reviews
Hurtigruten Nordnorge Cruises to the British Isles & Western Europe

Hurtigruten Nordnorge Cruises to the British Isles & Western Europe

47 Reviews
Hurtigruten Trollfjord Cruises to the British Isles & Western Europe

Hurtigruten Trollfjord Cruises to the British Isles & Western Europe

62 Reviews
Hurtigruten Nordkapp Cruises to the British Isles & Western Europe

Hurtigruten Nordkapp Cruises to the British Isles & Western Europe

56 Reviews
Hurtigruten Nordlys Cruises to the British Isles & Western Europe

Hurtigruten Nordlys Cruises to the British Isles & Western Europe

53 Reviews
Hurtigruten Richard With Cruises to the British Isles & Western Europe

Hurtigruten Richard With Cruises to the British Isles & Western Europe

64 Reviews
Hurtigruten Kong Harald Cruises to the British Isles & Western Europe

Hurtigruten Kong Harald Cruises to the British Isles & Western Europe

26 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of October 20th, 2022.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent