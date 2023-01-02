  • Newsletter
Holland America Noordam Cruises to Australia & New Zealand

We found you 17 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Noordam
Noordam

14 Night
Australia & New ZealandDetails

794 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Feb 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Noordam
Noordam

14 Night
Australia & New ZealandDetails

794 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Mar 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Noordam
Noordam

14 Night
Australia & New ZealandDetails

794 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Nov 26, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Noordam
Noordam

14 Night
Australia & New ZealandDetails

794 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Australia & New ZealandDetails

794 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Mar 9, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
16 Night
Australia & New ZealandDetails

794 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Feb 22, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
15 Night
Australia & New ZealandDetails

794 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Jan 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Australia & New ZealandDetails

794 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Feb 10, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
New Zealand DiscoveryDetails

794 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Jan 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
13 Night
Australia & New ZealandDetails

794 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Jan 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Australia & New ZealandDetails

794 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Jan 27, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Australia & New ZealandDetails

794 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Nov 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Australia & New ZealandDetails

794 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Jan 13, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Night
South Australia DiscoveryDetails

794 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Jan 2, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Australia & New ZealandDetails

794 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Mar 23, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
