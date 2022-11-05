  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Enchanted Princess Cruises to the Caribbean

Enchanted Princess Cruises to the Caribbean

We found you 28 cruises

Enchanted Princess
Enchanted Princess (Image: Princess Cruises)

10 Night
Caribbean - Southern CruiseDetails

53 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Enchanted Princess
Enchanted Princess (Image: Princess Cruises)

10 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

53 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Feb 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Enchanted Princess
Enchanted Princess (Image: Princess Cruises)

10 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

53 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Feb 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Enchanted Princess
Enchanted Princess (Image: Princess Cruises)

10 Night
Caribbean - Southern CruiseDetails

53 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Feb 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Sponsored

  • Book by 11/15 and get 25% off your voyage fare
  • Receive an extra $100 toward your prepaid Bar Tab
  • Cruise Critic Editor's Choice for Best New Ship in the US for 2021
  • Over $600 in value always included - 20+ Eateries, Tips, WiFi, & more

Virgin Voyages

14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

53 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Nov 5, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

20 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

53 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Jan 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

53 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

20 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

53 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Feb 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

20 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

53 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Dec 29, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

53 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

20 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

53 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Jan 18, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

20 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

53 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Feb 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

20 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

53 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

53 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Jan 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

53 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Jan 18, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Related Cruises

Island Princess Cruises to the Caribbean

Island Princess Cruises to the Caribbean

1,182 Reviews
Caribbean Princess Cruises to the Caribbean

Caribbean Princess Cruises to the Caribbean

2,666 Reviews
Emerald Princess Cruises to the Caribbean

Emerald Princess Cruises to the Caribbean

1,802 Reviews
Ruby Princess Cruises to the Caribbean

Ruby Princess Cruises to the Caribbean

1,908 Reviews
Regal Princess Cruises to the Caribbean

Regal Princess Cruises to the Caribbean

1,706 Reviews
Sky Princess Cruises to the Caribbean

Sky Princess Cruises to the Caribbean

177 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of October 15th, 2022.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent