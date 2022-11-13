  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

Delfin Amazon Cruises Cruises

8 Reviews
Delfin II

About Delfin Amazon Cruises Cruises

Delfin Amazon Cruises specializes in four- and five-night cruises along the tributaries of the Amazon River. Each day, passengers go into the rain forest with bilingual naturalists to view birds, mammals and amphibians in the Pacaya Samiria National Reserve.

  • More about Delfin Amazon Cruises

  • Who goes on Delfin Amazon Cruises cruise ships?

  • Do I have to dress up on a Delfin Amazon Cruises cruise?

Find Delfin Amazon Cruises Cruises

Delfin Amazon Cruises Cruises

We found you 6 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Delfin II
Delfin II

9 Night
Wild Peru Escape: Amazon & Machu PicchuDetails

4 Reviews
Leaving:Lima
Cruise Line:Delfin Amazon Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Delfin III
Delfin III (Photo: Delfin Amazon Cruises)

17 Night
From The Inca Empire To The Peruvian Amazon With...Details

4 Reviews
Leaving:Lima
Cruise Line:Delfin Amazon Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Delfin III
Delfin III (Photo: Delfin Amazon Cruises)

10 Night
From The Inca Empire To The Peruvian AmazonDetails

4 Reviews
Leaving:Lima
Cruise Line:Delfin Amazon Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Delfin III
Delfin III (Photo: Delfin Amazon Cruises)

12 Night
From The Inca Empire To The Peruvian Amazon With...Details

4 Reviews
Leaving:Lima
Cruise Line:Delfin Amazon Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Get tomorrow's price drops
250,000+ people have entered their email

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.

19 Night
From The Inca Empire To The Peruvian Amazon With...Details

4 Reviews
Leaving:Lima
Cruise Line:Delfin Amazon Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Upper Amazon Aboard The Delfin IiDetails

4 Reviews
Leaving:Lima
Cruise Line:Delfin Amazon Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Delfin Amazon Cruises Cruise Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on Delfin Amazon Cruises cruise ships?

Most passengers aboard Delfin Amazon cruises fall into the 50- to 80-year-old range and are traveling as a couple or with a friend. Family groups (both single family units and larger multigenerational families) are not uncommon during school vacations. (The minimum age to sail is 7.) Cruisers should be in good health and without mobility issues due to the active nature of the sailings.

Passengers are split between travelers from North America (primarily the United States with some Canadians) and Peru. Australians and Europeans make up a smaller number of passengers. Presentations, announcements and menus are presented in Spanish and English, depending on the makeup of the cruisers.

Do I have to dress up on a Delfin Amazon Cruises cruise?

No. Life is casual onboard a Delfin Amazon cruise, and you should dress for comfort, not style. In the dining room, the line requests only that people don't show up barefoot.

Is everything free on Delfin Amazon Cruises cruises?

Almost everything is included in the price of a Delfin Amazon river cruise including all meals, daily excursions with naturalist guides, non-alcoholic beverages, beer and house cocktails, house wines with lunch and dinner, national park entrance fees, onboard lectures, and transportation to/from the airport. Additionally, each passenger is given rubber boots and waterproof ponchos for use during the cruise, as well as binoculars.

Extra fees apply to select alcoholic drinks, spa treatments (select ships only), laundry and gratuities.

What are Delfin Amazon Cruises’s most popular activities?

Wildlife and exploration are the main reasons people choose an Amazon River cruise, so the multiple daily excursions are, by far, the most popular activities for Delfin passengers. On every Delfin sailing, these excursions include skiff rides, hiking, kayaking, fishing, visits to animal rescue centers, night safaris, bird watching, swimming and rainforest canopy walks. On some sailings, standup paddle-boarding may also be on offer.

Why go with Delfin Amazon Cruises?

  • Luxury riverboats traveling through the Peruvian Amazon.
  • Multiple onshore wildlife expeditions each day.
  • No Internet onboard for a truly unplugged experience.

Best for: Couples and families looking to explore the Amazon in a high level of comfort

Not for: Anyone wanting a relaxing vacation or who wants to sleep in past 7 a.m.

Delfin Amazon Cruises Cruises Cruiser Reviews

Fabulous Cruise on Peru Amazon

Our guide spoke very good English so we had great insights into what we were seeing.Most of staff spoke good English so we never had a problem communicating even tho our Spanish was minimal.Read More
User Avatar
HACKT

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Reconnect with nature, while you disconnect from our busy world.

In particular we had one large family celebrating the life of a lost loved one.The one thing about river cruises, regardless if they are in Europe, South East Asia, Africa or South America is that those on board crave making connections with other like minded travelers.Read More
User Avatar
The Travel Purveyor

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

First class

The guides were particularly helpful on the hike.The guides were very knowledgeable, helpful & friendly.Read More
User Avatar
belletravel

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

Excellent Amazon River Cruise

If you are expecting a jungle experience you really need to combine the cruise with a real jungle lodge.They did a great talk on river dolphins but some other talks, like this one, would have been great.Read More
User Avatar
FlightMedic555

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Related Cruises

Delfin II

Delfin II

4 Reviews
Delfin I

Delfin I

Delfin III

Delfin III

4 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of April 4th, 2022.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.