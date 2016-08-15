Who goes on AIDA cruise ships?
Virtually every passenger on an AIDA ship is from a German-speaking country; you'll struggle if you don't speak German. Passengers are at the younger end of the cruising spectrum and are looking for a relaxed, unstructured environment and lively nightlife. There are plenty of families onboard during school holidays.
Do I have to dress up on a AIDA cruise?
Most definitely not; everything about these ships is casual. There is no evening dress code other than a request for no shorts in the restaurants. By day, there's even a naturist sunbathing area on one of the more secluded decks.
Is everything free on AIDA cruises?
No. Cruise fares include meals in select buffet restaurants, your accommodations, gratuities and wine and beer with meals. You'll pay extra for specialty dining (the only way to have waiter service at the table), spa treatments, some exercise classes, activities like cookery classes, cocktails at all times, and beer and wine outside of meals.
What are AIDA’s most popular activities?
Everything onboard an AIDA cruise is about relaxing and having fun. Among the most popular activities are theme parties, live bands, laser shows, sporting activities, scuba diving and cookery classes. The ships' large spas are also popular with cruisers and the ocean-facing sauna is a big selling point (it's German/Scandinavian style, so no swimsuits).
Why go with AIDA?
- Relaxed, contemporary product aimed at German speakers.
- Laid-back lifestyle onboard, with no formal dining or dress code.
- Focus on wellness, with plenty of exercise classes, active excursions and extensive spas.
Best for: Germans looking for a fun, relaxed and sporty cruise vacation
Not for: Non-German speakers and old-fashioned cruisers who enjoy formal, traditional cruising