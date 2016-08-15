  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
AIDA Cruises

13 Reviews
AIDAaura

About AIDA Cruises

AIDA Cruises, Germany's largest cruise line, emphasizes an active, ultra-casual cruise experience. AIDA passengers tend to be young, active and out to have fun.

AIDA Cruises

We're sorry no itineraries matched your search. Please update your search criteria and try again.

AIDA Cruise Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on AIDA cruise ships?

Virtually every passenger on an AIDA ship is from a German-speaking country; you'll struggle if you don't speak German. Passengers are at the younger end of the cruising spectrum and are looking for a relaxed, unstructured environment and lively nightlife. There are plenty of families onboard during school holidays.

Do I have to dress up on a AIDA cruise?

Most definitely not; everything about these ships is casual. There is no evening dress code other than a request for no shorts in the restaurants. By day, there's even a naturist sunbathing area on one of the more secluded decks.

Is everything free on AIDA cruises?

No. Cruise fares include meals in select buffet restaurants, your accommodations, gratuities and wine and beer with meals. You'll pay extra for specialty dining (the only way to have waiter service at the table), spa treatments, some exercise classes, activities like cookery classes, cocktails at all times, and beer and wine outside of meals.

What are AIDA’s most popular activities?

Everything onboard an AIDA cruise is about relaxing and having fun. Among the most popular activities are theme parties, live bands, laser shows, sporting activities, scuba diving and cookery classes. The ships' large spas are also popular with cruisers and the ocean-facing sauna is a big selling point (it's German/Scandinavian style, so no swimsuits).

Why go with AIDA?

  • Relaxed, contemporary product aimed at German speakers.
  • Laid-back lifestyle onboard, with no formal dining or dress code.
  • Focus on wellness, with plenty of exercise classes, active excursions and extensive spas.

Best for: Germans looking for a fun, relaxed and sporty cruise vacation

Not for: Non-German speakers and old-fashioned cruisers who enjoy formal, traditional cruising

AIDA Cruises Cruiser Reviews

Disembarked

Booked on July 1st On July 1, we booked a trip through the website and your partner cruiswinkel.We had booked the restaurants during our trip, in total 9 times.Read More
User Avatar
Cruisecritic2021

2-5 Cruises

Age 30s

Holiday 2019

The waiters at the buffet, they pass everything, they avoid you from having to attend you, you have to ask them to clean the table of those who ate before to be able to eat, the cutlery and napkins are taken from a dispenser that is in each table, and the glasses you are looking for life if you are not the first one who has sat at that table, the coffee that is served only at the table comes to you when you have finished breakfast, the food is very repetitive every day the same and for the tastes from the German public, very strong flavors a lot of salt and very little elaborated, basically potingues inedible meats and fish of low quality and undercooked, past fruits, desserts like colorful porridge and rice pegotacos everywhere, with what is left over in the morning They mix it with other things and prepare dinners.Well, perhaps the worst is the language, this company is dedicated to the German public, so all the information, restaurant menus, food posters, absolutely everything is in German.Read More
User Avatar
maria raetze

2-5 Cruises

Age 30s

Great cruise. Different experience comparing to most of cruise lines.

We decided to choose Aida this time as we wanted to experience German style cruising and found a good price for transatlantic cruise with return flight to Germany.In Market buffet you can find better selection of fruits (it have whole wall of fruits which you can pickup), fish from ship own smokery, red caviar and lobsters on pre-disembarkation day, grilled stakes, selection of marinated vegetables.Read More
User Avatar
OlegR

2-5 Cruises

Age 30s

My AIDA PERLA expression

I appreciated that smoking was limited to few areas (in my review for MSC last year I wrote the it was the ship stinking with cigarettes due to almost free smoking).A swimming pool is big and clean (essentially bigger than on Italian cruises and the water is warm.Read More
User Avatar
Leonid878

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

