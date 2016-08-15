The waiters at the buffet, they pass everything, they avoid you from having to attend you, you have to ask them to clean the table of those who ate before to be able to eat, the cutlery and napkins are taken from a dispenser that is in each table, and the glasses you are looking for life if you are not the first one who has sat at that table, the coffee that is served only at the table comes to you when you have finished breakfast, the food is very repetitive every day the same and for the tastes from the German public, very strong flavors a lot of salt and very little elaborated, basically potingues inedible meats and fish of low quality and undercooked, past fruits, desserts like colorful porridge and rice pegotacos everywhere, with what is left over in the morning They mix it with other things and prepare dinners.Well, perhaps the worst is the language, this company is dedicated to the German public, so all the information, restaurant menus, food posters, absolutely everything is in German.