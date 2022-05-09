  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Swan Hellenic Cruises to Antarctica

Swan Hellenic Cruises to Antarctica

We found you 8 cruises

SH Minerva
Swan Hellenic's Minerva at the ship's christening ceremony in November 2021. (Photo: Swan Hellenic)

10 Night
Uk & Northern French Coast HighlightsDetails

4 Reviews
Leaving:Portsmouth
Cruise Line:Swan Hellenic Cruises
May 9, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
SH Minerva
Swan Hellenic's Minerva at the ship's christening ceremony in November 2021. (Photo: Swan Hellenic)

11 Night
Weddell Sea & Antarctic PeninsulaDetails

4 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Swan Hellenic Cruises
Jan 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
SH Minerva
Swan Hellenic's Minerva at the ship's christening ceremony in November 2021. (Photo: Swan Hellenic)

10 Night
Antarctic PeninsulaDetails

4 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Swan Hellenic Cruises
Dec 4, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
SH Minerva
Swan Hellenic's Minerva at the ship's christening ceremony in November 2021. (Photo: Swan Hellenic)

18 Night
Shackleton’s Discovery: Antarctica, South Georgia...Details

4 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Swan Hellenic Cruises
Nov 16, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
18 Night
South Georgia, Antarctica And Falkland IslandsDetails

4 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Swan Hellenic Cruises
Jan 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
15 Night
Antarctic Peninsula & South GeorgiaDetails

4 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Swan Hellenic Cruises
Dec 14, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Antarctic PeninsulaDetails

4 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Swan Hellenic Cruises
Dec 29, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Weddell Sea & Antarctic PeninsulaDetails

Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Swan Hellenic Cruises
Jan 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
