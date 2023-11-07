  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
November 2023 Cruises to Trans-Ocean

We found you 3 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Silver Nova
A rendering of Silversea's Silver Nova (Illustration: Silversea)

11 Night
Transoceanic CruiseDetails

Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Nov 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Silver Dawn
Silversea's Silver Dawn on its sea trials (Photo: Silversea Cruises)

16 Night
Transoceanic CruiseDetails

4 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Nov 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Transoceanic CruiseDetails

Leaving:Tenerife
Nov 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
