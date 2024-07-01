  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

July 2024 Cruises to the Mediterranean

July 2024 Cruises to the Mediterranean

We found you 183 cruises

Azamara Pursuit
Azamara Pursuit (Photo: Azamara Cruises)

7 Night
France Intensive VoyageDetails

116 Reviews
Leaving:Monaco
Cruise Line:Azamara
Jul 6, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic

10 Night
Greek Isles & ItalyDetails

4,234 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Norwegian Escape
Norwegian Escape (Photo: Norwegian)

11 Night
Italy, Greece, & France: Mediterranean JewelsDetails

2,878 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jul 3, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Viking Jupiter
Viking Jupiter Aquavit Terrace (Photo: Viking Ocean Cruises)

7 Night
Iconic Western MediterraneanDetails

340 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Jul 28, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Sponsored

Emerald Cruises – Small Ship Cruises

  • Special Savings on Europe & Southeast Asia river cruises
  • Sleek, contemporary Star-Ships
  • Bike, hike, or canoe with EmeraldACTIVE experiences
  • And much more – call 877.796.3209

Emerald Waterways

12 Night
Mediterranean OdysseyDetails

1,442 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Jul 1, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Spain, France & ItalyDetails

3,713 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Greek Isles CruiseDetails

70 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Night
Empires Of The MediterraneanDetails

1,442 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Jul 13, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Europe - Western Mediterranean - RomeDetails

Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jul 23, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
Mediterranean OdysseyDetails

1,442 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Jul 31, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

9 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

336 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Mediterranean CitiesDetails

2,801 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Jul 19, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Iconic Western MediterraneanDetails

340 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Jul 21, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

Leaving:Monaco
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Jul 11, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Night
Empires Of The MediterraneanDetails

1,442 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Jul 22, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Related Cruises

February 2023 Cruises to the Mediterranean

February 2023 Cruises to the Mediterranean

March 2023 Cruises to the Mediterranean

March 2023 Cruises to the Mediterranean

April 2023 Cruises to the Mediterranean

April 2023 Cruises to the Mediterranean

May 2023 Cruises to the Mediterranean

May 2023 Cruises to the Mediterranean

June 2023 Cruises to the Mediterranean

June 2023 Cruises to the Mediterranean

July 2023 Cruises to the Mediterranean

July 2023 Cruises to the Mediterranean

August 2023 Cruises to the Mediterranean

August 2023 Cruises to the Mediterranean

September 2023 Cruises to the Mediterranean

September 2023 Cruises to the Mediterranean

October 2023 Cruises to the Mediterranean

October 2023 Cruises to the Mediterranean

November 2023 Cruises to the Mediterranean

November 2023 Cruises to the Mediterranean

December 2023 Cruises to the Mediterranean

December 2023 Cruises to the Mediterranean

January 2024 Cruises to the Mediterranean

January 2024 Cruises to the Mediterranean

February 2024 Cruises to the Mediterranean

February 2024 Cruises to the Mediterranean

March 2024 Cruises to the Mediterranean

March 2024 Cruises to the Mediterranean

April 2024 Cruises to the Mediterranean

April 2024 Cruises to the Mediterranean

May 2024 Cruises to the Mediterranean

May 2024 Cruises to the Mediterranean

June 2024 Cruises to the Mediterranean

June 2024 Cruises to the Mediterranean

July 2024 Cruises to the Mediterranean

July 2024 Cruises to the Mediterranean

August 2024 Cruises to the Mediterranean

August 2024 Cruises to the Mediterranean

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 2nd, 2023.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent